Los Angeles FC halts Revolution’s 11-game unbeaten streak
FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution finally met their match. After compiling a team-record 11-game unbeaten streak, the Revolution dropped a 2-0 decision to first-place Los Angeles FC Saturday night.
LAFC (16-3-4, 52 points) took an eighth-minute lead on a Diego Rossi goal, then continued to stay on the offensive with an effective possession game and high-pressing defending. The Revolution (9-9-6, 33 points) lost for the first time since May 8, their first MLS defeat since Bruce Arena was named sporting director/head coach.
Rossi left-footed a half volley off a long clearance from left back Jordan Harvey, the shot looping over Matt Turner into the far corner of the net. LAFC nearly stretched the lead late the first half. Carlos Vela nearly scored in the 41st minute, going in alone on Matt Turner, his deflected shot cleared off the line by Andrew Farrell. Adama Diomande went high from close range in the fifth minute of first half added time.
The Revolution’s Cristian Penilla threatened early, going down in the penalty area as the crowd of 25,515 booed a no-call from referee Rubiel Vazquez in the 10th minute. Tyler Miller came out of the goal area to stop a Penilla-Gustavo Bou combination (14th) and Penilla fired high and wide (22nd). The Revolution then resorted to lofting ineffective balls over the top.
The Revolution had a chance to equalize as Teal Bunbury and Bou countered, but Bunbury went wide with Bou open running into the penalty area in the 50th minute.
Latif Blessing upped the advantage off a Harvey cross in the 72nd minute. Vela and Eduard Atuesta combined to start the sequence, Harvey advancing into the penalty area to find Blessing on the edge of the goal area. who found Eduard Atuesta in the penalty arc.