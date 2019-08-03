Los Angeles FC halts Revolution’s 11-game unbeaten streak

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution finally met their match. After compiling a team-record 11-game unbeaten streak, the Revolution dropped a 2-0 decision to first-place Los Angeles FC Saturday night.

LAFC (16-3-4, 52 points) took an eighth-minute lead on a Diego Rossi goal, then continued to stay on the offensive with an effective possession game and high-pressing defending. The Revolution (9-9-6, 33 points) lost for the first time since May 8, their first MLS defeat since Bruce Arena was named sporting director/head coach.

Rossi left-footed a half volley off a long clearance from left back Jordan Harvey, the shot looping over Matt Turner into the far corner of the net. LAFC nearly stretched the lead late the first half. Carlos Vela nearly scored in the 41st minute, going in alone on Matt Turner, his deflected shot cleared off the line by Andrew Farrell. Adama Diomande went high from close range in the fifth minute of first half added time.