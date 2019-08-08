Despite Revolution’s surge, a playoff spot is not a given

But with only four home dates out of 10 remaining, the Revolution’s postseason fate is far from secure (the top seven teams in each conference qualify). Unless they can earn points in the next two matches — visits to the Seattle Sounders and the New York Red Bulls — their playoff hopes might be shaky.

The Revolution’s 11-match unbeaten streak, spanning nearly three months, is over. Any feeling of invincibility was banished after a 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on Saturday, though the result did not affect the Revolution’s standing: They remain tied with the Montreal Impact for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Which is one reason why sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena is being cautious about the team’s prospects.

“We have a chance,” Arena said. “If you asked me two months ago, I’d say you’re crazy. I still think you’re crazy, but we’re more optimistic at this point. I wouldn’t say we’re in good shape but we’re positioned, if we close out the season in decent form, we have a chance to make the playoffs.”

The Revolution seem capable of recapturing momentum. But this has been a season of extremes: They have set team marks for futility (worst start to a season) and success (tying the 2005 squad’s 11-gamer).

The Revolution have a game in hand on Montreal, but the Impact play six of their final nine at home. The Revolution also will have to hold off eighth-place Toronto FC (four home matches remaining) and ninth-place Orlando City (five home matches left). Their head-to-head clashes with Toronto at Gillette Stadium Aug. 31 and at Orlando City Sept. 14 could go far in deciding their fate.

The Revolution squandered an opportunity against LAFC, having captured the attention of fans (season-high crowd of 25,515) and media.

They were a half-step behind LAFC, which imposed its possession game and was better at finishing, though both teams missed several golden opportunities. Bob Bradley has had a year-plus as coach with LAFC (16-3-4, 52 points) and has his team playing with confidence and polish. Arena has been with the Revolution (9-9-6, 33 points) since May 14, and might need time to get them to the next level.

Arena has taken steps toward reversing the Revolution’s tendency to collapse defensively. But history has worked against the Revolution, as it seems the bigger the home crowd, the less likely they are to win. They are now 13-13-5 playing before home crowds of 25,000-plus and 6-8-4 at home playing before 30,000 or more.

Nguyen looks back

The only way the Revolution and LAFC can meet again this season would be in the MLS Cup final. And former Revolution captain Lee Nguyen raised the possibility after Saturday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

“I always wish well the guys on the Revs,” Nguyen said. “I have a lot of great friends, it’s always great to see them do well. At the same time, I wish LAFC the best, and if we have to meet in the finals, so be it.

“I don’t see why not. They were on a great streak before today. In this league, you just have to make it to playoffs and anything happens.”

Nguyen received a mixed reception in his first game at Gillette Stadium since being traded to LAFC last year. The Revolution played a highlight tribute to Nguyen pregame before the crowd booed him as he entered as a second-half substitute. Then Nguyen tossed his No. 24 shirt to fans as he was cheered after the match.

Nguyen left the Revolution on difficult terms. He was dealt to LAFC on trade-deadline day last season, after a contract dispute with former general manager Michael Burns and a preseason holdout that led to him missing the first 10 games of the year.

“Things were not going anywhere, and so these were advices from my agents to me that if we wanted to move things along, we’ve got to do something, because they weren’t doing anything at the time,“ Nguyen said.

“So, I didn’t want it to come to that, but it did. Mike said it: They weren’t willing to budge on anything. That was their stance. I had to take my stance. Now, we are where we are.”

The Revolution reached the 2014 MLS Cup as Nguyen led the team with 20 goals.

“We came so close,” Nguyen recalled. “Those are great memories, that was a great season. I’ll never forget that. It was great to see the montage. Hopefully, we can make another run like that with this team. We’ll see.”

Drawing a crowd

Atlanta United are in position to set another attendance record. The Red & Black took a 2-0 victory at Orlando City in the US Open Cup semifinals Tuesday and will play host to the final at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Aug. 27.

Last year, United attracted a crowd of 73,019 (69,004 turnstile count) for the MLS Cup final. In the team’s only USOC appearance in Atlanta, a crowd of 41,012 (32,347 turnstile count) arrived for a Round of 16 match on a Wednesday night.

The US Open Cup attracted capacity attendances in its early years, when finals were held at Coats Field in Pawtucket, R.I. Only recently has the title game been effectively promoted, though, and the Sounders set a USOC record with a crowd of 35,615 for the 2011 final at CenturyLink Field.

Follow the money

Minnesota United play host to the Portland Timbers in the other semifinal Wednesday night.

Wayne Rooney’s decision to leave D.C. United at the end of the season should not have come as a surprise. Rooney, 33, earning $3.5 million with D.C., has been offered a contract worth more than $8 million annually to become player-coach at Derby County.

Next to depart will likely be Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, who could retire after playing two seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy. Ibrahimovic has totaled 37 goals in 45 games for the Galaxy.