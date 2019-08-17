fb-pixel
REVOLUTION 1, RED BULLS 1

Gustavo Bou, Revolution tie up Red Bulls

Associated PressAugust 17, 2019, an hour ago
Gustavo Bou (right) has scored four goals in six games since joining the Revolution.
Gustavo Bou (right) has scored four goals in six games since joining the Revolution.(File/Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Revolution1
Red Bulls1

HARRISON, N.J. — Gustavo Bou scored in the 65th minute and the New England Revolution held on for a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Bou got on the end of Carles Gil’s well-placed through ball and slipped it under the goalkeeper into the right side to level it for the Revolution (9-9-8). Marc Rzatkowski opened the scoring for the Red Bulls (11-10-5) in the 18th minute. Rzatkowski knocked down Edgar Castillo’s attempted clearance with his right foot and zipped home a left-footed volley from the top of the penalty area.

The Red Bulls’ Brian White left in the 29th minute because of an ankle injury. After the game, the Revolution announced they have loaned goalkeeper Cody Cropper to Hartford Athletic of the USL Championship for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement