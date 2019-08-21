Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner agrees to multiyear extension
In the midst of their impressive midseason turnaround, the Revolution have locked up goalkeeper Matt Turner, who agreed to a multiyear contract extension Wednesday.
Turner, 25, has been instrumental in the surge by the Revolution, who have climbed from the bottom of the Eastern Conference up to sixth. Coach Bruce Arena’s team has lost just two MLS games with Turner in goal.
Turner (6-2-4) has three shutouts this season, and has made 50 saves while conceding 17 goals. The Park Ridge, N.J., native is among the top five in the league in save percentage (73.5) and winning percentage (.667).