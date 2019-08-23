Revolution lock up another goalkeeper, signing Brad Knighton
Two days after signing goalkeeper Matt Turner to a multiyear extension, the Revolution further solidified the position Friday, signing backup Brad Knighton to a new contract.
Knighton, in his second stint with New England since returning in 2014, will become the fourth player in club history to spend at least 10 seasons with the team next year.
“I’m pleased that we have been able to reach a new contract agreement with Brad Knighton,” said Revolution coach Bruce Arena. “Brad is an exceptional teammate and a proven goalkeeper in our league.
“With the signing of Brad and Matt Turner, I feel we have solidified our goalkeeping position at the Revolution for a number of years.”
Advertisement
Having joined the Revolution in 2007 after a successful preseason trial with the club, Knighton has posted a 15-16-12 record in MLS play and is the club’s all-time leader in US Open Cup games started (13) and minutes played (1,260) by a goalkeeper.
Dan Shulman can be reached at dan.shulman@globe.com; follow him on Twitter @DanielRShulman.