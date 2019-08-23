Revolution lock up another goalkeeper, signing Brad Knighton

Two days after signing goalkeeper Matt Turner to a multiyear extension, the Revolution further solidified the position Friday, signing backup Brad Knighton to a new contract.

Knighton, in his second stint with New England since returning in 2014, will become the fourth player in club history to spend at least 10 seasons with the team next year.

“I’m pleased that we have been able to reach a new contract agreement with Brad Knighton,” said Revolution coach Bruce Arena. “Brad is an exceptional teammate and a proven goalkeeper in our league.