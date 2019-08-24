Gustavo Bou lifts Revolution over Fire

The Revolution defeated the Fire for the first time in eight games since 2016, improving to 22-28-12 all-time against the Fire, which played without Aleksandar Katai (suspended) and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The Revolution (10-9-8, 38 points) snapped a three-game winless streak, improving their record to 8-1-6 since visiting Chicago for a 5-0 loss on May 8. Then, the Revolution were in last place and the Fire (now 8-12-9, 33 points) eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution regained their winning form, moving within a point of fifth place in taking a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on an 86th-minute Gustavo Bou goal Saturday night.

The Revolution lost Teal Bunbury to a 12th-minute injury, Cristian Penilla moving to center forward.

Wilfried Zahibo opened the scoring with his first goal of the season (his first since Aug. 11, 2018), finishing a Brandon Bye cross in the 17th minute. An exchange between Bou and Carles Gil started the sequence, Gil slipping a through ball to Bye for a low cross from just outside the penalty area.

Francisco Calvo equalized, edging past the offside trap to head in umarked from just inside the penalty spot off a Nicolas Gaitan free kick in the 41st minute.

Penilla had chances off a Bou through ball (27th) and an attempted bicycle kick (35th), but in the second half moved to the left wing, Bou to center forward.

Both teams went on the attack in the second half, the Revolution adding Juan Agudelo to the midfield and Juan Fernando Caicedo to the forward line.

Matt Turner made a left-hand bat away of a Gaitan attempt (50th). Bou’s shot off a Penilla pass was saved (60th). C.J. Sapong cleared a Gil corner kick, going down in the 68th minute after clashing heads with Michael Mancienne. A Bou-Penilla combination set up a free kick, Bou’s attempt going high (84th). Two minutes later, Bou capitalized on a poor clearance by Calvo, taking possession and quickly firing a left-foot drive from just outside the penalty arc, past Kenneth Kronholm for his fifth goal in seven games.