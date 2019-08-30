Chris Tierney returns to Revolution in front office role

Former Revolution defender Chris Tierney is returning to the club he spent his entire 11-year career with, but in an off-field role. Tierney has been added to Revolution’s technical staff as a player recruitment manager.

A native of Wellesley, Tierney will serve under sporting director and coach Bruce Arena and technical director Curt Onalfo, with a focus on scouting.

“It is always a great moment for our club anytime there is an opportunity to bring one of our former players back in a new role,” said Revolution president Brian Bilello. “Chris was a great player, teammate, and ambassador for the Revolution on and off the field during his time as a player, and we’re thrilled to have him join the front office.”