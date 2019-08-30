Chris Tierney returns to Revolution in front office role
Former Revolution defender Chris Tierney is returning to the club he spent his entire 11-year career with, but in an off-field role. Tierney has been added to Revolution’s technical staff as a player recruitment manager.
A native of Wellesley, Tierney will serve under sporting director and coach Bruce Arena and technical director Curt Onalfo, with a focus on scouting.
“It is always a great moment for our club anytime there is an opportunity to bring one of our former players back in a new role,” said Revolution president Brian Bilello. “Chris was a great player, teammate, and ambassador for the Revolution on and off the field during his time as a player, and we’re thrilled to have him join the front office.”
Tierney announced his retirement from MLS in November 2018 after a knee injury in May forced him to miss the remainder of the regular season. The former left back ranks third in club history with 246 games played and fourth in both starts (220) and assists (40).
He was an MLS All-Star in 2015 and helped lead New England to an appearance in the 2014 MLS Cup final, where he scored the team’s lone goal in the match.
