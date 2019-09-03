Omar Gonzalez is still a big fan of Bruce Arena

“Think that might’ve been my first time [playing against Arena],” Gonzalez said. “It was great seeing him. I got to talk to him before the game. Exciting facing off against him.”

The 30-year-old defender did not anticipate opposing his former coach, but that was the situation last Saturday when he helped Toronto FC play to a 1-1 tie with Arena’s Revolution at Gillette Stadium.

Omar Gonzalez had been hoping to be reunited with Bruce Arena since he looped in an own goal as the United States lost, 2-1, to Trinidad & Tobago in World Cup qualifying on Oct. 10, 2017.

Toronto squandered the advantage as the Revolution’s Gustavo Bou drilled a low shot just under goalkeeper Quentin Westberg’s left arm in the 86th minute.

“I feel like we had the game under control; it’s just frustrating,” Gonzalez said. “Unfortunately, mistakes happen. I’ve made mistakes myself in my career, and I know how it feels. Things like that happen.”

Arena built his defense around Gonzalez as they combined to win three MLS Cups with the Los Angeles Galaxy and the 2017 Gold Cup with the US team. But things ended differently for the US in World Cup qualifying in 2018.

Gonzalez went on to perform for Atlas in Mexico, then moved to Toronto in July. Arena did not coach again until joining the Revolution in May, and has rallied the team to a 10-9-9 record (39 points), a point ahead of Toronto as the teams occupy the final two playoff places in the Eastern Conference.

Asked if he was surprised by Arena’s success with the Revolution, Gonzalez replied, “Not at all. They hired Bruce because they know that he could change things around. He’s done it before in his career and he’s a winner. They knew who he was when they were hiring him and that’s why the team has turned around.

“He gives players lots of confidence, freedom — freedom on and off the field. He treats players like adults, like professionals, with respect. And players love playing for him.

“I figured I’d see him on the sidelines again. Just the way things went down, I was hoping it wasn’t over for him because I didn’t want that to be his last hurrah. So, I’m happy to see him coaching again and happy to see him doing well.”

Except that a successful Revolution playoff run could cost Toronto a postseason berth.

“That’s not going to happen,” Gonzalez said.

Fati worth watching

Barcelona, performing without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, has struggled to a 1-1-1 start. In playing to a 2-2 tie against Osasuna in Pamplona, the Blaugrana were inspired by Ansu Fati, 16, who became the club’s youngest goal-scorer after entering as a second-half substitute.

Fati, born in Guinea-Bissau, started in Sevilla’s youth program at 7, then was “recruited” by Barcelona as a 9-year-old. Sevilla sporting director Monchi accused Barcelona of tampering, according to Fati’s father, Bori, but could not prevent the move to Barca’s La Masia. Fati’s recent contract might have established another age-group record: He has a $100 million buyout clause.

Paydirt for Chucky

The value of Mexican players has increased exponentially as players prove themselves in Europe. Hirving “Chucky” Lozano has become the latest, and richest, Mexican success story.

Lozano converted 23 minutes into his debut for Napoli, sparking a rally in a 4-3 loss to Juventus on Saturday. At $42 million, the 24-year-old Lozano set the record for a transfer for a Mexican player when he went from PSV Eindhoven to Napoli, increasing his total transfer fees to $55 million.

The Mexican roster for games against the US in East Rutherford, N.J., Friday and Argentina in San Antonio Sept. 10 includes eight players valued at 10 million euros or higher. Among the highest-valued Mexican players are two former Club America stars: 21-year-old Edson Alvarez , a 15 million euro transfer to Ajax, and 19-year-old Diego Lainez, a 14 million euro transfer to Real Betis.

In 2014, the El Tri team had two players valued at eight figures. Mexico has long produced high-level players, going back to Hugo Sanchez, possibly the best North American export ever, a five-time Pichichi winner as La Liga’s top scorer with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. But the country has seldom emphasized selling players overseas, and players’ incentive has been limited because of high salaries in Liga MX.

Lozano could be the first Mexican player to make an impact in Serie A, whose clubs have seldom recognized the potential, as well as compatibility, of Liga MX players. As Lozano noted, “Napoli is a beautiful city; it reminds me of Mexico.”

Lozano could fit right in as Italy appears to be emphasizing an attacking style. The first two weeks of Serie A play have produced 65 goals, the highest number since 77 were scored in 1950-51. There might have been more, but six shots went off the bar and post in Lazio’s 1-1 draw with Roma.

Mane fired up

Liverpool FC set a team record Saturday with its 13th successive victory, a 3-0 win over Burnley. But all did not go smoothly as Senegalese striker Sadio Mané lashed out after being substituted in the second half. Mané apparently was unhappy with Mohamed Salah, who went in on goal after declining to pass to him.

“Was it about a pass?” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “Yes. But everything is fine. There was a situation in the game he was not happy about.”

Later, Klopp said, “Everybody is happy. He’s an emotional guy, they’re all very emotional. Would he do it exactly the same again? Probably not. Everybody needs to calm down. He’s completely fine and everything is good.”