Mexico proves again that US soccer has a long way to go

Javier Hernández scored after US newcomer Sergiño Dest was nutmegged in the 21st minute, and Érick Gutiérrez and Uriel Antuna added late goals in a 3-0 exhibition Friday night.

Exactly a year before the start of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Mexico handed the Americans their most one-sided loss in the rivalry since 2009.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The soccer gap between Mexico and the United States is far wider than the Rio Grande that separates the nations.

‘‘We still play with fear against them, and that is what I can’t really live with,’’ US star Christian Pulisic said. ‘‘That needs to change.’’

Advertisement

The game drew 47,960 to MetLife Stadium, where the upper deck was closed. The total was up from 32,469 for last September’s friendly at the venue against Brazil but down from 78,936 for a 2011 match against Argentina and 77,223 for a 2010 friendly against Brazil.

Mexico took control after an even first 20 minutes.

Gutiérrez made it 2-0 in the 78th, a minute after entering, when goalkeeper Zack Steffen tried to play a backpass short to Alfredo Morales, who allowed Héctor Herrera to poke the ball to Gutiérrez for an open 18-yard shot that resulted in his first international goal. Antuna added an 82nd-minute goal on a counterattack after Hirving Lozano dribbled by Morales, who returned to the US team for the first time since May 2016.

The Americans, still trying to rebound from their failure to reach last year’s World Cup, lost to Mexico by three goals for the first time since a 5-0 defeat in the 2009 CONCACAF Gold Cup final. El Tri beat the US team, 1-0, two months ago in the latest Gold Cup final and has won four of the last six meetings, with one draw.

‘‘You guys are going to think I'm crazy, I'm happier about this game than I am about the Gold Cup final,’’ US coach Gregg Berhalter said. ‘‘In the Gold Cup final, I felt like all we did was play the ball long and that was our only solution. And now at least we tried to play in the way that we’re envisioning.’’

Advertisement

Berhalter used just five starters from the Gold Cup final and Mexico coach Tata Martinez two as many of his regulars returned. Berhalter pointed to better possession and passing accuracy, but still the Americans were outshot, 10-6, and Berhalter admitted the attack ‘‘kind of stalled’’ in the final third.

‘‘We have to go and play like we’re good enough to be out there, be confident and play without thinking twice about it,’’ Pulisic said. ‘‘That’s how it needs to be, and that’s just not where we’re at right now.’’

Steffen, who played under Berhalter in Columbus, believes in the coach’s build-from-the-back system.

‘‘We’re going to eat goals, but it’s a process,’’ Steffen said. ‘‘You could definitely see where we need to improve and come together more and really trust one another and be brave and just be fearless.’’

Morales hit a post in the 80th minute, and when the US team was awarded a penalty kick, Pulisic handed the ball to 19-year-old Josh Sargent. The forward’s 88th-minute attempt was stopped by Jonathan Orozco, who dived to his right.

‘‘Christian felt very confident in myself,’’ Sargent said. ‘‘I was unfortunate not to make that one, but it happens and I look forward to the next one.’’

Advertisement

Dest, an 18-year-old who has gained playing time for Ajax this season, started at left back and became the third American born in the 2000s to play for the national team after Tim Weah and Sargent.

‘‘He lacked a little bit of aggressiveness going forward when Christian was coming inside. But overall pleased with his performance,’’ Berhalter said.

Dest can switch to the Netherlands if he doesn’t play a competitive match for the United States. He had a curling 25-yard shot in the 14th minute that was punched away.

Jesús Corona created the first goal when he dribbled past Pulisic, played the ball through the legs of Dest, then took a touch and made an open cross to an unmarked Hernández. Chicharito’s diving header from 8 yards was his 52nd international goal.

‘‘It was a great action from him,’’ Dest said. ‘‘I don’t think I played a bad game or something, but it was just that moment was crucial. I have to learn from it.’’

In addition to Morales and John Brooks, four other players will miss Tuesday’s exhibition against Uruguay in St. Louis and return to their clubs: Pulisic, Steffen, midfielder Weston McKennie, and backup goalkeeper Sean Johnson.