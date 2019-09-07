Revolution end up on short end against NYC FC

NYC FC (15-5-8, 53 points) rallied as Jesus Medina scored in the 70th minute and on his penalty kick following a VAR review.

The Revolution (10-10-9, 39 points) played with a man disadvantage for nearly 90 minutes of a match that included more than 13 minutes of added time.

NEW YORK — The Revolution came within seconds of extending their road unbeaten run Saturday, but fell to New York City FC, 2-1, on a 96th-minute penalty kick at Yankee Stadium.

Revolution defender Antonio Delamea was red-carded in the ninth minute, and is set to be suspended for a visit to Orlando City SC next Saturday.

Both teams attacked from the start, and the game seemed to be opening up as the Revolution took the lead in the second minute on a goal by Juan Fernando Caicedo. But things degenerated after Delamea’s ejection, as NYC FC was issued three cautions in the opening half, plus one in the late going, and the Revolution five yellow cards, all in the second half.

The Revolution, who have an 8-2-7 record since May 8, had a team record seven-game (3-0-4) away unbeaten streak snapped.

Delamea was ejected after a VAR review, two minutes after referee Silviu Petrescu had issued a yellow card, following a clash with Valentin Castellanos, about 35 yards from goal. Delamea appeared to have made contact with the ball, but was carded for denying an obvious scoring opportunity as the last defender.

The Revolution went to 4-4-1 setup, dropping Wilfried Zahibo into central defense and added Jalil Anibaba at right back in the 22nd minute.

Caicedo opened the scoring, running on to an Andrew Farrell through ball, then holding off Sebastien Ibeagha and finishing from the top right side of the edge of the penalty area. Caicedo, who converted his fifth goal of the season and first since May 4, then departed after Delamea was red-carded.

NYC FC threatened several times after playing wide for crosses, Matt Turner saving on Medina (64th), Alexandru Mitrita (73d), and Ben Sweat (91st).

Medina equalized off an Anton Tinnerholm cross in the 70th minute. Mitrita earned a penalty kick in the third minute of added time, going down on a sliding tackle by Farrell, and Medina broke the deadlock.

The Revolution will return to action with another road match next Saturday against Orlando City SC.