New England Revolution defender Antonio Delamea had his one-game suspension and accompanying fine for a red card rescinded on Wednesday. Delamea is now eligible to play in the Revolution’s game Saturday against Orlando City SC as they try to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015.

Delamea appeared to make a clean tackle on New York City FC’s Valentin Castellanos last week, but was issued a red card after a video review. The Revolution launched an appeal and were confident they would win.