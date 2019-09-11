New England Revolution defender Antonio Delamea had his one-game suspension and accompanying fine for a red card rescinded on Wednesday. Delamea is now eligible to play in the Revolution’s game Saturday against Orlando City SC as they try to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015.
Delamea appeared to make a clean tackle on New York City FC’s Valentin Castellanos last week, but was issued a red card after a video review. The Revolution launched an appeal and were confident they would win.
After review, @MLSVAR has determined this was a red card offense#NERevs pic.twitter.com/S8mQW2t3Tw— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 7, 2019
Each team is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the playoffs. Since New England’s appeal was successful, the club maintains its two appeals for any future send-offs in the 2019 season.
The top seven Eastern Conference teams qualify for the postseason, and the Revolution (10-10-9, 39 points) stand in seventh place, ahead of the Montreal Impact (11-15-4, 37 points) and Orlando (9-13-8, 35 points).
