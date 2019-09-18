The Revolution (10-10-10, 40 points) have a game in hand and hold a 3-point edge over the Chicago Fire and Montreal Impact for the final Eastern Conference spot. The Revolution have home matches remaining against Real Salt Lake Saturday and against New York City FC Sept. 29, and visits to the Portland Timbers next Wednesday and Atlanta United Oct. 6.

Since then, the Revolution’s increased intensity has helped them rally within sight of clinching a playoff spot with four matches remaining.

FOXBOROUGH — While the Revolution were in the midst of their recovery from the poorest start in team history, captain Carles Gil told his teammates to consider each remaining regular-season game as a final.

“It’s the same thing now,” Gil said after practice Tuesday. “We have four games left, and with the close point difference over the eighth-place team, these games are key. It stands to reason these are all finals. Truthfully, the team is on the right path and we can do it.”

The problem is, many of the Revolution’s opponents are approaching games with a similar sense of urgency. Orlando City’s desperation seemed apparent as the Lions rallied for a 3-3 tie with the Revolution last Saturday. If the result turns out to have eliminated Orlando City (36 points), it went down fighting.

“That’s what happens in these games — other teams come at you hard —and that will be the case on Saturday, as well,” Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena said.

The Revolution held a 3-1 halftime lead but seemed to be knocked off their game by Orlando’s hard-charging approach in the second half.

“We made some mistakes defensively, and we could’ve been a little bit better in the attack and maybe finishing off another chance or two,” Arena said. “Over the 90 minutes, we had some real good moments and we also had some mental lapses that cost us dearly in the second half.”

Dom Dwyer redirected a Nani cross in the 47th minute and Nani curled in a shot from the penalty arc in the 54th minute. Both goals were converted after throw-ins, the equalizer validated after a VAR review that was apparently overruled by referee Fotis Bazakos.

“First of all, every goal they scored was a pretty good goal,” Arena said. “Unique finishes. I think the one Dwyer had, he wouldn’t make in a hundred tries. And Nani’s first goal was a glancing header, was a very good goal, as was their third goal.”

With the Revolution leading, 3-2, Gil appeared to have earned a throw-in near the halfway line. Instead, possession was awarded to Orlando City, while Gil and the Revolution bench protested, Nani scoring seconds later. Nearly two minutes after the throw-in, Bazakos confirmed the goal.

“The explanation I got was the ball was out of bounds off of Orlando, and it was our throw-in,” Arena said. “That was the explanation I got. It was overruled by the referee.”

The Revolution had two VAR calls go against them in a 2-1 loss to New York City FC the week before. But they have been resilient in compiling an 8-2-8 record since May 8.

“We need to get maximum points; we don’t really want to rely on other results,” Revolution forward Teal Bunbury said. “Four games here and we’re going to make sure we’re handling business, and we’ll treat them all like playoff games.

“We’re getting the results we need, but we can still play better. You have to be optimistic, and you have to be realistic, but coming into training, the guys are upbeat.

“We know we have a good opportunity ahead of us. The chemistry of the group has really grown in the past three or four months, and I think it’s going to show these last few games. We need to stick together no matter what.”

Guest appearances

Former Premier League starters Alex Buttner, 30, and Jack Rodwell, 28, both out of contract, are training with the Revolution. Buttner played 13 games at left back for Manchester United’s 2013 championship team. Rodwell, a defensive midfielder who has generated $30.5 million in transfer fees, won the 2014 title and League Cup with Manchester City. Neither player can join the Revolution, since the MLS transfer deadline has expired.

Surprise in Portugal

FC Famalicao (4-0-1, 13 points), promoted to Portugal’s first division for the first time since 1994, is the surprising league leader after five games. Famalicao never finished higher than 14th during a four-year run in the top flight from 1991-94, when it was coached by Brazilian Abel Braga. Famalicao has been relegated four times since then, falling to the fifth division in 2008-09.

Famalicao is coached by Joao Pedro Sousa, an assistant under Marco Silva at Everton last year. The Azuis e Brancos (Blue & Whites) are the only team in Portugal’s Liga NOS that did not buy or sell in the offseason transfer market, building the roster with several players on loan.

But Famalicao, playing in a 5,300-capacity stadium, has had a relatively light schedule so far, and will finally meet one of Portugal’s Big Three when it visits Sporting CP Monday.

Barbosa perks up

Former Benfica and Sporting coach Jorge Jesus has guided Flamengo (13-3-3, 42 points) to first place in Brazil’s Serie A. Jesus, who won league titles with Benfica in 2010, ’14, and ’15, has helped rejuvenate striker Gabriel Barbosa, who leads the league with 16 goals in 15 matches. Barbosa, 23, nicknamed “GabiGol” when he played for Santos, earned a $32.1 million transfer to Inter in 2016, but scored only two goals in two years playing for Inter and Benfica. When Brazil was playing in the 2016 Copa Centenario, Barbosa seemed on track to follow in the steps of Neymar, who had also starred at Santos. But Barbosa has not played for the Selecao since Brazil lost to Peru, 1-0, at Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2016.