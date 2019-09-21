FOXBOROUGH – The Revolution took another step toward a postseason berth, but their margin for error remains slim after a 0-0 tie with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.
The Revolution (10-10-11, 41 points), who visit the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, hold a three-point edge and have a game in hand over the Chicago Fire for the final Eastern Conference playoff place.
Gustavo Bou, slowed by a knee injury, entered as a second-half substitute, but misfired on an injury time shot with a chance to decide the contest. The Revolution spent most of the match struggling to break though RSL’s defensive setup.
RSL (14-12-5, 47 points) packed things in early, then held off a late rally by the Revolution.
The Revolution, 0-1-3 since Aug. 24, forced the action. Carles Gil hit the top of the crossbar (seventh minute), Cristian Penilla half-volleyed wide (32nd), Teal Bunbury hit the side net (33rd) off a Zahibo-Penilla combination.
The addition of Juan Agudelo and Diego Fagundez sparked the Revolution in the late going, Bou had the best chance with a drive from just outside the penalty arc off a Gil feed.
Former Revolution star Kelyn Rowe helped limit Gil and also threatened with a volley from 30-plus yards, saved by Matt Turner in the seventh minute. RSL’s best chance was produced by Sam Johnson, who shot wide after breaking in the 23rd minute.