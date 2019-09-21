The Revolution (10-10-11, 41 points), who visit the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, hold a three-point edge and have a game in hand over the Chicago Fire for the final Eastern Conference playoff place.

FOXBOROUGH – The Revolution took another step toward a postseason berth, but their margin for error remains slim after a 0-0 tie with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Juan Fernando Caicedo of the New England Revolution battles to keep the ball away from Real Salt Lake’s Marcelo Silva during the first half of Saturday night’s scoreless draw.

Gustavo Bou, slowed by a knee injury, entered as a second-half substitute, but misfired on an injury time shot with a chance to decide the contest. The Revolution spent most of the match struggling to break though RSL’s defensive setup.

RSL (14-12-5, 47 points) packed things in early, then held off a late rally by the Revolution.

The Revolution, 0-1-3 since Aug. 24, forced the action. Carles Gil hit the top of the crossbar (seventh minute), Cristian Penilla half-volleyed wide (32nd), Teal Bunbury hit the side net (33rd) off a Zahibo-Penilla combination.

The addition of Juan Agudelo and Diego Fagundez sparked the Revolution in the late going, Bou had the best chance with a drive from just outside the penalty arc off a Gil feed.

Former Revolution star Kelyn Rowe helped limit Gil and also threatened with a volley from 30-plus yards, saved by Matt Turner in the seventh minute. RSL’s best chance was produced by Sam Johnson, who shot wide after breaking in the 23rd minute.