FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution’s improbable rally to salvage their 24th season in MLS climaxed with a 2-0 win over New York City FC on Sunday before a crowd of 28,602, the largest of the season at Gillette Stadium.

After compiling a 2-8-2 record, their worst start to a season, the Revolution (11-10-12, 45 points) have advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and will begin play on the road after next Saturday’s regular-season finale at Atlanta United.

Teal Bunbury and Gustavo Bou scored in the second half as the Revolution snapped first-place NYC FC’s nine-match unbeaten streak.