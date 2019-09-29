FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution’s improbable rally to salvage their 24th season in MLS climaxed with a 2-0 win over New York City FC on Sunday before a crowd of 28,602, the largest of the season at Gillette Stadium.
After compiling a 2-8-2 record, their worst start to a season, the Revolution (11-10-12, 45 points) have advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and will begin play on the road after next Saturday’s regular-season finale at Atlanta United.
Teal Bunbury and Gustavo Bou scored in the second half as the Revolution snapped first-place NYC FC’s nine-match unbeaten streak.
Bunbury opened the scoring in the 66th minute off a counter attack. Cristian Penilla started the sequence, finding Bou near the center circle, then breaking on the right wing and taking a return pass. Penilla continued into the penalty area, squaring for Bunbury, who got past Eric Miller and finished past Sean Johnson to score his first goal since July 17.
Bou then chipped a 25-yarder over Johnson in the 89th minute, his ninth goal in 13 games since joining the team in August.
The Revolution snapped a five-match winless streak and improved to 9-2-10 since May 8. NYCFC (17-6-10, 61 points) squandered a chance to clinch the conference title.
Both teams attacked from the start. In the first half, the Revolution’s best chance was a Bunbury shot off an Andrew Farrell feed, tipped away for a corner by Johnson (22nd). Carles Gil fired high with two first-half attempts, a rightfooter and leftfooter.
Matt Turner stopped an NYC FC flurry in the 11th minute and saved on Gary Mackay-Steven (54th), Brandon Bye blocking Maxi Morales’s follow, then swatted away an Alexandru Mitrita free kick (61st) that was close enough to merit a VAR review.