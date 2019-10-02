Gil’s persistence has paid off as the Revolution (11-10-12, 45 points) have qualified for the playoffs with one game remaining, a visit to Atlanta United Sunday. The Revolution will open postseason play at either Atlanta or Philadelphia, probably Oct. 20.

“ Para nada ,” Gil said. “On the contrary. For me, the last thing I was going to do was throw in the towel. I had faith in the team’s potential. It wasn’t going as we wanted, but things can change fast in football. It depends a lot on confidence.”

Carles Gil could not have anticipated the roller-coaster season that awaited when he joined the Revolution for training in La Manga, Spain, in February. And though the Revolution were down on their luck early in the season, Gil maintained his equilibrium and said he never considered giving in.

The Revolution made Gil their first seven-figure acquisition when they paid a $2 million transfer to Deportivo La Coruna. And Gil has proven worthy of the investment, leading the team with 10 goals and the league with 12 primary assists.

Gil also has been the steadiest of Revolution players, the only one to have started all 33 games as the team qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Gil has avoided injury and suspension, despite absorbing 86 fouls (he has committed 15) and being issued six cautions, most for dissent.

But the Revolution likely would not have gone this far without sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena, according to Gil.

“We needed a change, obviously, and he gave us a lot of support and that helped a lot,” Gil said. “We had a very difficult start and could not find the solution. Then this coaching change helped us.”

Arena’s emphasis on a possession game has paid off, its effectiveness keyed by Gil’s ability to hold the ball and patiently pick out teammates.

The Revolution were fortunate with their timing in landing Gil.

In 2015, Gil had moved to Aston Villa on a $5 million transfer, signing a 4½-year contract. But Villa struggled to 17th place in the Premier League in 2015, then was relegated after a last-place finish in 2016. That meant a move for Gil to Deportivo La Coruna for a season in Spain’s La Liga and a year and a half in the second division, which left Gil available for a transfer just as the Revolution began budgeting for import players this year.

Coach Brad Friedel built the offense around Gil, but the Revolution got off to the worst start in their 24-year history. Gil scored in the season opener, but had only three goals and an assist as the Revolution compiled a 2-8-2 record. Gil’s transformation began under interim coach Mike Lapper, who named him captain for a 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes May 11, a result that kick-started the team’s recovery.

Soon after, Gil told the team it should consider every remaining match a playoff game. And the combination of a sense of urgency, plus the arrival of Arena in mid-May, then striker Gustavo Bou in August, sparked a remarkable rally. The Revolution have gone 9-2-10 since May 8.

“We started the season very poorly, but luckily, we were able to do it,” Gil said. “We are a team with character, we have ability, we have a lot of qualities. And we showed it.”

Playoff possibilities

The Revolution can finish as high as sixth place, which would mean a date with the third-place team. If they remain in seventh place, they would visit the No. 2 team.

As the No. 7 seed, the Revolution would play on the road against their Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution could play host only if they finish No. 6 and meet Toronto in the second round, or if they reached the final Nov. 10 against a Western Conference foe with fewer regular-season points.

The last time the Revolution advanced to the postseason, in 2015, they lost, 2-1, at D.C. United, the match ending just after a disputed handling non-call as Jermaine Jones was red-carded by referee Mark Geiger.

The Revolution won twice on the road in the 2014 playoffs, but lost in the final, 2-1, in overtime in a visit to the Arena-coached Los Angeles Galaxy. They have a 5-12-3 road record in the postseason.

But the Revolution have performed well away from home this season, going 3-1-5 since May 8.

“The one-game playoff series is really interesting,” Arena said. “I think it probably favors the underdog more than the favorite. I think in a two-game series, the home team really has an advantage. One game off, anything can happen.”

In the Western Conference, four teams are contesting the final two playoff spots. The sixth-place Portland Timbers (46 points) need at least a tie with the eighth-place San Jose Earthquakes (44 points), but can advance should seventh-place Dallas fail to win against Kansas City.

Should the ninth-place Colorado Rapids (42 points) qualify, they would complete the league’s best-ever turnaround. But the Rapids, who started the season 0-9-2, must defeat first-place Los Angeles FC and hope both Dallas and San Jose lose.

Tottenham teetering

Last season, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham proved to be nearly invincible when it counted against outside competition. This season, Liverpool and Manchester City are mostly taking up where they left off.

Liverpool is off to a 6-0-0 start in the Premier League, but opened its Champions League defense with a 2-0 loss to Napoli. The Reds lost to Napoli, 1-0, last October, among four Champions League defeats. Man City has a 2-0-0 mark in the Champions but is 4-1-1 in the Premier League, including a 3-2 loss at Norwich City.

Tottenham, though, is showing signs of trouble.

Former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry scored four goals as Bayern Munich took a 7-2 win Tuesday, leaving Tottenham with an 0-1-1 mark in Champions League group play.

The Spurs also have been eliminated from the League Cup by Colchester United on penalty kicks, and are tied for sixth place in the Premier (3-3-2, 11 points).

“This is going to be a tough season,” said Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino .