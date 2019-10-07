The Revolution make their long-awaited return to the MLS playoffs Oct. 19 against Atlanta United, with the date and time for the game announced Monday.

New England, which is seeded seventh in the Eastern Conference, and United, the reigning MLS Cup champions and second seeds, will square off at 3 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The match will be aired locally on NBC Sports Boston and nationally on Univision.

The Revolution, who are in the postseason for the first time since 2015, ended the regular season with a 3-1 loss at Atlanta Sunday, lowering their all-time mark against the Five Stripes to 0-4-2, including 0-3-0 on the road.