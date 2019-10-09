The New England Revolution and USL League One announced today that the club has launched a new team, Revolution II, which will begin play in 2020. The organization believes the new team will help bridge the gap between the Revolution Academy and the first team.
“Player development continues to be a top priority as we build for the future success of the club,” said New England Revolution President Brian Bilello. “Given the growth of our academy in recent years, at the end of last season we began discussions with the USL about adding a second professional team. We’re pleased those discussions have resulted in the launch of Revolution II for the 2020 season.”
Revolution II will train at the new Revolution Training Center and play home games at Gillette Stadium, with the potential for more matches to be played throughout the region. The team logo, coaching staff, and inaugural roster will be unveiled on a later date.
Revolution II is one of three expansion sides set to begin play in 2020 and will join 10 existing clubs in USL League One. The league was first launched in 2017 as the third division in the U.S. Soccer pyramid and began competition in 2019. The 28-game regular season runs from March through October, with playoffs slated for the fall culminating in USL League One Final.
