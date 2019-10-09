The New England Revolution and USL League One announced today that the club has launched a new team, Revolution II, which will begin play in 2020. The organization believes the new team will help bridge the gap between the Revolution Academy and the first team.

“Player development continues to be a top priority as we build for the future success of the club,” said New England Revolution President Brian Bilello. “Given the growth of our academy in recent years, at the end of last season we began discussions with the USL about adding a second professional team. We’re pleased those discussions have resulted in the launch of Revolution II for the 2020 season.”