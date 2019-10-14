But what makes him the most successful coach in the history of US soccer has nothing to do with X’s and O’s.

And why shouldn’t he? In mid-May, Arena inherited a floundering last-place team that he has led to its first playoff berth since 2015.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena sits on the edge of his front-row seat on the Patriots’ charter plane (a.k.a. AirKraft) and plays cards with his coaches. He likes his hand and is having fun.

It all starts with eavesdropping.

When he coached for the University of Virginia in the 1980s, his office adjoined the visitors basketball locker room. He’d keep quiet and listen to some of the game’s greatest college coaches.

“I’d hear them talk,” says Arena. “It’s really interesting. You hear their tactics, and how they talk to the team.

“Jim Valvano [of North Carolina State] was like a comedy routine before a game. Dean Smith [North Carolina] was low-key. Lefty Driesell [Maryland] was crazy. I remember Virginia scored right before the half on a ball thrown in behind the basket. He came in yelling, ‘Goddamn, I can see that play in my sleep.’

“[Mike] Krzyzewski [Duke] was more like a professor, pretty calm and thorough with the players.

“Seriously, you learn from everybody — the bad coaches and the great coaches,” he says during the 6½-hour flight to Soccer City USA, as Portland likes to call itself.

The red-white-and-blue Boeing jet is emblazoned with the Patriots logo and “6X Champions” and six Lombardi Trophies on the tail.

Inside the cabin, Revolution logo slipcovers are placed on each headrest. But there is no mistake whose plane this is. “We are all Patriots,” reads the sign on the front cabin, with the Flying Elvis logo and the signature of Patriots team owner Robert Kraft.

There is no doubt whose plane you are on. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The coaches sit up front and the players sit in back, all in black first-class seats with 5 inches of extra legroom. Most players watch movies or nap. Midfielder Diego Fagundez plays “FIFA Soccer” on his computer.

Midfielder/defender Brandon Bye catches some sleep on the long flight. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

There are no sleeper pods, no fancy lounges, and no booze on the plane. Media, support staff, and sponsors are in the coach section in the middle. Everybody gets the same menu, including a choice of beef tenderloin or herb-roasted chicken breast.

On the outbound flight, the players aren’t offered Twizzlers, M&M’s, Kit Kats, or other sugary treats. On the way home, they can eat whatever they want.

Defender Andrew Farrell leads the way off the plane after it lands in Portland. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

An old park, a famous fan

In Portland, the Revolution stay in a snazzy, art-filled downtown hotel, but they share rooms. At team meetings in the hotel, Arena and his staff are well-prepared with videos and diagrams.

Carles Gil, the team’s leading scorer, gives the 68-year-old Arena high marks for turning the season around.

“He knows what the team needs, and he’s a very calm person who makes it very clear what he wants us to do and how he wants us to do it,” says the Spaniard through an interpreter.

Arena also can be critical without naming names.

“We’re not getting enough players in front of the goal,” he declares.

Forward Juan Agudelo in the team’s Portland hotel, which has striking decor. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The team has a spirited workout at Providence Park, home of the Portland Timbers, which this year received an $85 million facelift.

“I think it’s a terrific venue,” says Arena.

But when they try to return to the team bus, the stadium gates are locked, and they are stuck inside for several minutes. The Brooklyn-born Arena is surprisingly mellow with the delay.

The venue is a 93-year-old former minor league baseball stadium. There’s lots of history here.

In 1955, the NFL experimented with its first sudden-death overtime game here. Elvis gyrated his way through “All Shook Up” here in 1957, and Pele played his last professional game here in 1977.

Now it is one of the crown jewels of Major League Soccer, with a capacity of 25,218 and multi-tiered premium seating and luxury suites. The Timbers’ sellout streak is 160 games and counting.

Revolution players Luis Caicedo (left) and Cristian Penilla (right) keep a healthy distance from a wary dog on a team walk. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

In 2000, the Timbers thought they’d invite a couple dozen fans to come to the team store and pose with an axe or a chainsaw.

“We had four-hour lines,” says Timbers president of business Mike Golub. “We had 3,000 people come in and get their picture taken. Soccer is in their blood.”

Players dine together at the team hotel. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton knows all about “Soccer City USA” because he was loaned to the Portland Timbers in 2008.

At 6:30 a.m. on game day, Knighton sits in the deserted hotel lobby, wide awake because he’s still on East Coast time. He’s writing a paper on the socioeconomic approach to stadium development as part of his bachelor’s degree program at UNC Wilmington.

“This place is soccer-crazy,” says Knighton. He says the famous supporters group known as the Timbers Army always makes its presence known from the north end zone.

“It feels like they are right on top of you,” he says.

Goalkeeper Brad Knighton gets some schoolwork done in the lobby. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

When a Portland player scores, Timber Joey, a hard-hatted lumberjack, descends from the stands, fires up a chainsaw, and cuts off a slice of Oregon pine behind the goal, holds it over his head, and then takes it into the stands.

“I sure hope I don’t hear that chainsaw tonight,” says Knighton, who is starting in place in place of Matt Turner.

Lumberjack Timber Joey springs into action after each Portland goal. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Portland’s legion of fans include Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton, a fan since 1975, the city’s inaugural season in the North American Soccer League.

“Oh, absolutely,” says Walton in a phone interview. “I’m a fan, and we would yell and scream and cheer and curse the refs.

“Portland fans are extremely loyal, fantastically supportive, knowledgeable, passionate, and enthusiastic and very proud.”

When Walton broke his wrist during the 1975-76 NBA season while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, instead of packing it in and seeing what tomorrow brings, he trained with the Timbers, who taught the Mountain Man how to play the beautiful game. He even played pickup games with them against locals until it got too dark.

“It’s a perfect game,” he says. “You’re running and it’s outside. The game never stops. I loved running that charge to the goal, man. When you’re coming up the field as a unit and the guy’s got the ball on the wing, and he sees a 6-11 guy with red hair flying up the field, and he’d put that ball up above everybody else . . . it was a lot of fun.”

Satisfying result

Back in Portland on game day, the entire Revolution team strolls around downtown for 15 minutes together as Portlanders gawk at them.

Then players stretch together outside the boardrooms of the hotel. Gil stretches his quads while watching soccer video clips on his phone.

A team stretch in the hotel hallway, with goalkeeper Matt Turner enjoying himself in the foreground. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

In a pregame talk, Arena explains that his lineup changes are necessary to win the game. The team needs “fresh players.” He then tells the subs, “You are good players.” He glances around the room. “Anyone disagree with that?”

Coach Bruce Arena addresses the team in the locker room. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

But the Timbers, who have been shut out the last three games, score first in the 49th minute, on a diving header by Jeremy Ebobisse. He scores again on a fluky goal at the 81st minute, keeping Timber Joey busy.

The smoke displays that get set off waft slowly across the field like the pyrotechnic haze that follows the halftime show at the Super Bowl.

It can get a little smoky inside Providence Park. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Arena makes three-second half substitutions and the Revolution play as if they are possessed. In the 86th minute, Argentinian magician Gustavo Bou taps in a perfectly fed cross from a rested Teal Bunbury to cut the lead in half.

In stoppage time, the Revolution are awarded a controversial penalty kick. Gil rips it past the Timbers goalie for a shocking 2-2 tie. The Timbers Army showers the refs with boos, while the Revolution celebrate.

Arena got animated on the sidelines during the game against the Timbers. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

A happy Arena addresses the team in the locker room.

“OK guys, when it was 2-0, I had no doubt we’d get two goals, and I thought perhaps three,” he says. “I’m a little disappointed in you [expletive] guys.”

He smiles as they roar with laughter.

“Hey you guys, if we lost that game, 2-1, I was pretty proud of that effort,” he continues. “You guys never quit, and the guys that came into the game did the good job here. Well done, boys.”

Carles Gill takes a corner kick. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Defenseman Jalil Anibaba reports to the trainer’s room and gets five stitches for a laceration on his left brow, while his teammates dress, grab box dinners, and head for the bus.

The red-eye flight back to Boston is smooth, and most everyone sleeps. T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, R.I., is wrapped in early-morning fog, but the pilot nails the landing. The players walk stiffly down the plane’s stairs, and quickly get into buses back to Gillette Stadium.

For Knighton, it’s great to be far away from that chainsaw and close to his wife and three children.

“I was hoping it wouldn’t have to go off, but it’s always great to steal a point,” says Knighton. “It’s a little strange but we’ll take it any way we can get it.”

Gil and Knighton embrace, celebrating a tie that feels more like a win. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at grossfeld@globe.com.