After wrapping up the regular season with team-high totals of 10 goals and 14 assists, Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has been named MLS Newcomer of the Year, an award that recognizes the best player with previous professional experience who made his MLS debut in 2019.

The 26-year-old Spaniard spent eight years as a professional with Valencia in Spain’s La Liga, Aston Villa in the English Premier League, and Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga, before joining the Revolution in February 2019.

Gil was one of two Revolution players to start all 34 games this season and he played all but eight minutes while helping the team to an 11-11-12 record and its first playoff berth since 2015. The seventh-seeded Revolution will visit second-seeded Atlanta Saturday at 1 p.m.