Revolution lineup changes appeared to confuse Atlanta United for much of the first half, as the DeJuan Jones-Cristian Penilla left-side pairing threatened offensively and covered defensively. Scott Caldwell, making his second start since Aug. 17, committed a third-minute turnover that led to Martinez hitting the left side of the net, but then settled in in a holding midfield role.

Josef Martinez’s 70th-minute goal broke the deadlock after Atlanta United had been knocked off its game for much of the contest, two weeks after the Five Stripes had taken a 3-1 victory over the Revolution in the season ender.

ATLANTA — The Revolution’s improbable comeback from last place near the midway point of the season to a playoff berth ended with a 1-0 loss to defending MLS Cup champion Atlanta United before a crowd of 66,114 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Atlanta threatened off a Darlington Nagbe shot (10th minute), parried by Matt Turner for a corner, then Ezequiel Barco’s left-footer went high off a Wilfried Zahibo turnover (12th), and Martinez shot a left-footer high off a corner kick (33rd). Zahibo was cautioned (42nd), then Martinez was yellow carded for a dive against Turner in the goal area.

For the Revolution, Gustavo Bou had a left-footer (seventh) off a Penilla steal and a shot grabbed by Brad Guzan (25th). Penilla had the best Revolution opportunity, his low drive knocked away just outside the right post by Guzan (37th), following a two-on-one breakaway involving Bou and Teal Bunbury. Bunbury earned a corner off a close-in shot (39th), then Gil took a Brandon Bye pass into the penalty area, but was halted by Michael Parkhurst (41st).

Bunbury had a close-in header easily grabbed by Guzan (51st) and the Revolution appeared to be gaining traction as Carles Gil drew cautions from Leandro Gonzalez Piriz (53d) and Jeff Larentowicz (58th).

Atlanta coach Frank de Boer went to a 4-4-2 alignment, bringing in Florentin Pogba and forward Hector Villalba in the 65th minute. The change allowed Pogba and right back Franco Escobar to go forward, in an attempt to force the action. Villalba earned a corner and Barco broke into the penalty area but was halted by Andrew Farrell. The new look paid off as Martinez broke in to roof a close-in shot from the right edge of the goal area in the 70th minute, following a Nagbe-Barco combination.

Bruce Arena countered with Juan Fernando Caicedo and Diego Fagundez in the 80th minute, then Juan Agudelo, who headed high off corners in the 86th and 89th minutes. Referee Kevin Stott signaled for four minutes of injury time, which was extended after Parkhurst departed after a clash with Penilla, the match concluding just after Caicedo headed a Fagundez corner onto the top of the net.