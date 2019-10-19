“It was 3-1 two weeks ago but maybe [that] looks a little further apart than it really is,” said United midfielder Jeff Larentowicz , who played for the Revolution from 2005-09. “They closed some of the gaps that were there two weeks ago and adjusted and you have to say they were one of the better teams in the second half of the year. We played as a team and that’s how you get through in the playoffs.”

ATLANTA — The Revolution have gained the respect of Atlanta United, despite falling to the Five Stripes in the regular-season finale two weeks ago and by a 1-0 score in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs Saturday.

Advertisement

The Revolution, who have an 0-5-2 all-time record against Atlanta United since 2017, nearly equalized in the late going, after Five Stripes captain Michael Parkhurst departed with a shoulder injury. Parkhurst, who plans to retire after the season, started in place of Miles Robinson (hamstring).

“When you look out on the field and he’s there you feel better about how the game’s going to go,” Larentowicz said of Parkhurst. “At least I do, and I’m sure the other guys do, too.

“A month and a half ago, me and Mike were kind of buried on the bench and we were probably saying to each other not much chance we’ll be playing in a playoff game. But you have to be ready and with Mike injured, and not knowing how long it’ll be, and Miles out, guys have to step up.”

Sticking together

Revolution coach Bruce Arena’s starting lineup included DeJuan Jones in place of Jalil Anibaba at left back and Scott Caldwell for Luis Caicedo in midfield.

“Dejuan played well and dealt with [Julian] Gressel, who really hurt us two weeks ago,” Arena said. “Caldwell gave us a little balance in midfield and helped our passing.”

Advertisement

Caldwell was starting for the third time since Arena began coaching the team in May.

“Everyone fought for each other, we stuck together,” Caldwell said. “Ultimately, we couldn’t come out on top, but everyone stuck together, which is a great sign. We didn’t want to let any balls get in behind us, and for the most part we did a good job of that. They finished one chance and we’ve got to try and prevent that and we’ll learn from that in the offseason.”

Caldwell, Teal Bunbury, and Andrew Farrell also were starters in the Revolution’s last playoff appearance, a 2-1 loss to D.C. United in 2015, a year after they lost to Arena’s Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS Cup final.

“There’s definitely more optimism right now,” Caldwell said of the ’15 season. “Before, it was a different situation — we went from a high to a low, and this is the reverse. So I definitely think that’s something to look forward to. [Arena] has been tremendous getting the best out of us. We’ll be ready to continue to learn and continue to play and battle for him and we’re excited for a full season with him.”

Big crowd

The 66,114 in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the largest crowd the Revolution have played before, included Revolution owner Robert Kraft.