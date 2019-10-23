No statistical confirmation will be credited to Pulisic, though. The sequence started with a Jorginho pass to Pulisic, who advanced into the right side of the penalty area and pulled back a cross toward the top of the area. Callum Hudson-Odoi , who played on to Alonso, received credit for the assist, though he likely slowed up the play, instead of allowing Pulisic’s cross to run on.

But Pulisic came off the bench for Chelsea as a 64th-minute substitute for Mason Mount , and set up Marcos Alonso’s 74th-minute goal as Chelsea improved its winning streak to five games in all competitions. This was an especially encouraging performance for Pulisic, who had been limited by injury during his stint with the US team.

Christian Pulisic had been enduring a trying month before Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Newcastle Saturday. Pulisic lost his starting position with the Blues, and he left the field in tears during the US national team’s 2-0 loss to Canada Oct. 16.

The result moved Chelsea (5-2-2, 17 points) into a tie with Leicester City for third and marked a milestone for Hudson-Odoi, who played his first full Premier League match since sustaining an Achilles’ tendon rupture April 3.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, out with an Achilles’ rupture since Chelsea’s May 14 charity match against the Revolution, is due to return next month.

Touchy subject

Manchester United might have received a break on the way to a 1-1 draw with Liverpool Sunday. Manchester’s Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 36th minute, though Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp protested a non-call on a foul from behind that led to the goal.

Though Liverpool’s Divock Origi appeared to have been taken down by Victor Lindelof, referee Martin Atkinson allowed play to continue, confirming the decision following a VAR review.

Manchester manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer justified the sequence, saying, “We are not playing basketball. It’s maybe a slight touch, but it’s not a clear and obvious error. It’s still a man’s game with tackles allowed.”

But there was more than “slight” contact on the play, an example of a non-call that often leads to tensions and sometimes retaliation.

During Liverpool’s summer tour, the Reds appeared to have benefited from a similar play-on in a 2-1 loss to Sevilla FC at Fenway Park. Joris Gnagnon reacted by taking down Liverpool’s Yasser Larouci and earning a red card.

Former referee Keith Hackett criticized the VAR system, which is being used for the first time in the Premier. Referring to Atkinson in the Manchester United-Liverpool match, Hackett said: “Errors are not being corrected because the match referee is not reviewing the pitchside monitor to see for himself what has taken place. I’m confident if he had gone to the pitchside, we would have said, ‘Right, he’s had a second look,’ and we might [find it] more acceptable, his decision.”

Meanwhile, the draw did little to lessen pressure on Man United (2-4-3, 10 points), which is 14th in the Premier.

Supporters protested with a prematch flyover banner and in the Old Trafford stands with one that read: “Glazers Out/Woodward Out/Over 1B Stolen from MUFC,” referring to chief executive Ed Woodward and the Glazer family’s leveraged buyout purchase of the club.

Former United midfielder Roy Keane said the Red Devils’ problems could be solved by acquiring England national team striker Harry Kane.

“Just go and get Kane from Spurs,” he said. “Easy.”

The team’s struggles led to speculation that the Saudi royal family would be willing to pay $5 billion to take over.

The Reds are facing four successive road dates in a nine-day span: against Partizan Belgrade (Europa League), Norwich, Chelsea (League Cup), and Bournemouth.

Galactic upset

Revolution coach Bruce Arena said he expected upsets in the MLS Cup playoffs because of the change to the one-game series. In the opening round, only the Los Angeles Galaxy, 2-1 winners over Minnesota United, were victorious against a higher-seeded opponent. Jonathan Dos Santos scored the Galaxy’s second goal, driving a shot between Romain Metanire and MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara . . . Defending champ Atlanta United hosts the Philadelphia Union Thursday, and will be without former Revolution star Michael Parkhurst, who sustained a separated shoulder during added time in the 1-0 win over the Revolution.

Rising star

The next Borussia Dortmund star is slated to be 14-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko, who has an $11.1 million sponsorship contract with Nike. Moukoko, who scored 46 goals in 25 games for Dortmund’s U-17 team last year, will not be eligible to perform in the Bundesliga until next season; he will turn 16 on Nov. 20, 2020. Moukoko was born in Cameroon but has German citizenship and has played for Germany’s U-16 national team.