New Balance’s appeal of the verdict from Justice of the High Court Nigel Teare was dismissed.

In a High Court verdict announced Friday morning in London, New Balance lost its bid to extend its contract to be the exclusive “kit” (uniform) supplier of Liverpool, which can now go with its preferred partner, industry giant Nike, once New Balance’s contract expires next May, according to the Liverpool Echo newspaper.

Credit LeBron James with the assist for Liverpool Football Club, the powerhouse Premier League soccer team that prevailed in a multi-million dollar lawsuit brought by Boston-based New Balance.

Liverpool is owned by Fenway Sports Group, the Boston-based company which also owns the Red Sox and Fenway Sports Management, making the trial a battle between two Boston-based sporting giants.

John Henry, the principal owner of FSG, also owns the Boston Globe.

“Liverpool FC is pleased with the Judge’s decision to rule in favour of the Club following the legal dispute with our current kit supplier, New Balance,” said a Liverpool FC spokesperson via email. “We will continue with New Balance for the current season, in combination with preparing next season’s Liverpool kits with our new supplier.“

New Balance, which has been a prominent corporate sponsor of the Red Sox for nearly a decade and is a partner in multiple Red Sox Foundation events, based its legal argument on contract language that allowed it to match any competing offer.

“We believe strongly that we matched the competing offer and would have delivered many more years of record-breaking kit sales,” New Balance said in an emailed statement. “We’re looking forward to seeing LFC continue to win this season wearing their New Balance kit. New Balance is committed to bringing our expertise, passion, and innovation to the beautiful game and will continue to build on our own success on and off the pitch.”

According to the Liverpool Echo, the basis of Teare’s decision to side with Liverpool was Nike’s ability to provide superior – that is, unmatchable – endorsement power compared to New Balance.

Part of Nike’s presentation to Liverpool vowed that it would offer promotional services of superstars of the caliber of the basketball star James, tennis star Serena Williams, and rapper Drake.

James is a minority owner of Liverpool, and is also a client of FSM, which works with James on his marketing deals. FSM also helped arrange New Balance’s initial kit deal with Liverpool.

Nike had vowed to sell more Liverpool uniforms and provide more lucrative revenues than New Balance could. Nike guaranteed less money – $37.7 million to New Balance’s $56.6 million – but more distribution outlets, a higher than average royalty rate of 20 percent, and the allure of having James, Williams and Drake hawk the product.

Although the ability of the smaller New Balance to match Nike’s distribution capability was hotly debated during the trial, Teare did not dispute New Balance’s claims to get the uniforms in as many stores or outlets as Nike could.

But topping the star power of James and company was not possible for New Balance, said Teare.

“I accept that the calbre (sic) of the named athletes can be measured in a number of ways but it would be unrealistic (and contrary to the evidence in this case) that their calbre can not be measured,” said Teare in his written decision, as relayed by the Liverpool Echo. “I have therefore concluded that the New Balance offer on marketing was less favourable to Liverpool FC than the Nike offer because Liverpool FC cannot require New Balance, on the terms of its offer, to use global superstar athletes ‘of the calbre of LeBron James, Serena Williams and Drake.’”

