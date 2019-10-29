New Balance’s current deal as the exclusive uniform supplier to Liverpool expires next May. Liverpool, which is owned by Boston-based Fenway Sports Group, has been clear that it wants to move on from New Balance in favor of Nike.

The Brighton-based shoe and apparel company filed an appeal to the Great Britain Court of Appeal, according to the Liverpool Echo newspaper and other British news outlets, for a full appeal hearing of the decision handed down last Friday by the High Court.

Despite losing its High Court lawsuit against Liverpool, New Balance apparently has not given up in its quest to retain uniform sponsorship of the Premier League soccer team.

Advertisement

A High Court judge ruled last week that the matching clause exercised by New Balance could not meet the bid of Nike because the industry giant offered promotional powers from high-wattage superstars as LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Drake to help hawk Liverpool apparel.

New Balance filed an appeal of Justice Nigel Teare’s decision immediately after it was handed down, but Teare turned it down. Teare’s refusal was not the final word, however, and now New Balance and both Liverpool and Nike will have to wait to hear whether the Court of Appeal will grant New Balance’s request.

Efforts to reach New Balance representatives for comment were unsuccessful.

After the decision last Friday, New Balance released a statement that did not hint of an appeal, expressing only that the company was “disappointed that we’re not able to continue our successful sponsorship of the Liverpool Football Club.”

Fenway Sports Group’s principal owner is John Henry, owner of the Boston Globe.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB