Nicolás Lodeiro scored a goal and assisted on two more by Raúl Ruidíaz, and the Sounders advanced to the MLS Cup final for the third time in four years with a 3-1 victory over LAFC on Tuesday night.

The tough, tested Seattle Sounders go deep almost every year, and they’ll get to play for another championship after a vintage display of postseason grit and guile in the Western Conference final.

LOS ANGELES — Although Los Angeles FC had the best regular season in Major League Soccer history, the 2-year-old club had never been this deep in the playoffs.

Ruidíaz and Lodeiro scored four minutes apart in the first half to claim the lead for the Sounders, who held probable MLS MVP Carlos Vela to one shot on goal while they upset the Supporters’ Shield winners with a superb big-game performance.

Advertisement

Los Angeles’ MLS newcomers have a raucous stadium and a thrilling style of play, but the Sounders have years of playoff experience that LAFC can’t match. Seattle’s veterans pushed, shoved and carried them back to the one-game final, where the Sounders won the league title in 2016 and lost to Toronto FC in 2017.

‘‘The many times that we’ve been to MLS Cup now has been off grit, has been off not playing pretty,’’ midfielder Cristian Roldan said. ‘‘It’s been off winning in different ways. Today we won in a different way. We locked down defense. We scored on our few opportunities. In other games, maybe we would play pretty. But we knew it was going to be a tough opponent away from home. We adjusted accordingly. Sometimes we would press. Sometimes we would sit back. Overall, it was just a fantastic performance.’’

Seattle slowed down the most potent offensive team in MLS history with physical defense, sometimes on the edge of legality. The Sounders committed 12 fouls and appeared to get away with two handballs in their box, but LAFC failed to capitalize on any of its meager chances after Eduard Atuesta scored on a free kick in the opening minutes.

Advertisement

Lodeiro joyously carried the conference trophy back to the visitors’ locker room at Banc of California Stadium after an on-field celebration that was drowned out by LAFC fans’ singing.

‘‘We wanted to push LAFC into areas where they were less effective,’’ Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said. ‘‘That was the entire game plan, just to see if we could slow down their attack. And then on the attacking side, we knew we could create chances against this team. They take many risks when they defend or counter-press. Our guys were well coached. They did exactly what we needed to do to get into their half of the field.’’

Seattle will either host Toronto or visit defending champion Atlanta United for the MLS Cup final next Sunday, Nov. 10. The Eastern Conference finalists meet Wednesday night.