After a standout season with the Revolution, goalkeeper Matt Turner has been called to the US men’s national soccer team ahead of its final two CONCACAF Nations League group matches in November.
The fourth-year pro from New Jersey ranked fourth among MLS goalkeepers in save percentage (74.8) and second in saves per 90 minutes (4.54) while helping the Revolution earn a playoff berth.
This is the first international call-up for Turner, 25, who signed with New England ahead of the 2016 MLS season after going undrafted out of Fairfield.
Turner, who is 16-14-16 over three years with the Revolution, went 8-4-7 with 87 saves and five shutouts this season.
Turner is one of 20 MLS players and one of three goalkeepers on the US roster. The team will convene at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., next week ahead of Group A matches against Canada Nov. 15 and Cuba Nov. 18.
