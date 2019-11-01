The Revolution have signed Dutch left back Alexander Buttner, using targeted allocation money to add him to the roster.
Buttner has spent 12 professional seasons in several European top-flight leagues, most recently in his native Netherlands with Vitesse Arnhem. He also has played for Dynamo Moscow and spent half a season on loan with perennial Belgian power Anderlecht.
His most notable stint came with Manchester United in England, where he spent two seasons and appeared in 13 games. Under Alex Ferguson, United won the 2013 Premier League title while Buttner was there.
In more than 275 appearances across all competitions, the 5-foot-9-inch, 165-pound Buttner has 20 goals and 37 assists.
“Alexander brings experience at the game’s most competitive levels, and his skill and pedigree will make him an important asset for the club on and off the field,” said Revolution coach Bruce Arena.
The signing addresses a position New England has struggled to fill for a few years. This past season, the Revolution used a combination of Edgar Castillo, Jalil Anibaba, and DeJuan Jones at left back, but bringing in Buttner should add stability and experience at the position.
