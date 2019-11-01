The Revolution have signed Dutch left back Alexander Buttner, using targeted allocation money to add him to the roster.

Buttner has spent 12 professional seasons in several European top-flight leagues, most recently in his native Netherlands with Vitesse Arnhem. He also has played for Dynamo Moscow and spent half a season on loan with perennial Belgian power Anderlecht.

His most notable stint came with Manchester United in England, where he spent two seasons and appeared in 13 games. Under Alex Ferguson, United won the 2013 Premier League title while Buttner was there.