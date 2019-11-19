The Major League Soccer expansion draft will be held Tuesday to help stock new franchises that will begin playing in 2020 in Miami and Nashville.

Each team can choose up to five players, and can only take one from any team’s unprotected list.

The players on the New England Revolution’s unprotected list are: Juan Agudelo, Jalil Anibaba, Juan Caicedo, Edgar Castillo, Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton, Michael Mancienne, Brian Wright. The list of all players available is on the MLS website.