The Major League Soccer expansion draft will be held Tuesday to help stock new franchises that will begin playing in 2020 in Miami and Nashville.
Each team can choose up to five players, and can only take one from any team’s unprotected list.
The players on the New England Revolution’s unprotected list are: Juan Agudelo, Jalil Anibaba, Juan Caicedo, Edgar Castillo, Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton, Michael Mancienne, Brian Wright. The list of all players available is on the MLS website.
Inter Miami has the first pick. The expansion draft begins at 5:30 and will be streamed on the MLS website.
Teams were allowed to protect 12 players. The players the Revolution protected are: Gustavo Bou, Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo, Scott Caldwell, Antonio Delamea, Andrew Farrell, Carles Gil, DeJuan Jones, Cristian Penilla, Matt Turner, and Wilfried Zahibo.
Homegrown Revolution players Isaac Angking, Diego Fagundez, Nicolas Firmino, Zachary Herivaux, and Justin Rennicks are not eligible to be taken by an expansion team.
