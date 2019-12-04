Now, Rowe has returned to the Revolution, thanks to Bruce Arena, the coach who launched his international career two years ago. Rowe, 28, who totaled 227 games and 36 goals in all competitions for the Revolution, rejoined the team as a free agent, signing Wednesday.

Kelyn Rowe’s soccer career seemed to be taking off as he was called in to the US national team for the 2017 Gold Cup. But he sprained a knee playing for the Revolution that August, lost his starting midfield role, and eventually was traded to Sporting Kansas City in a three-way deal that brought left back Edgar Castillo to the Revolution before last season.

Advertisement

In six seasons with the Revolution, Rowe proved to be among the team’s most versatile players. Rowe, selected with the No. 3 pick of the 2012 draft, performed as a winger and central midfielder, starting on Opening Day in 2012.

In 2017, Rowe began filling in at outside back because of injuries. In 2018, he was injured again late in the season, and was limited to 18 starts, fewest of his Revolution career. Before last season, former Revolution coach Brad Friedel said Rowe did not fit into the team’s plans, and Rowe went on to play 14 games for Kansas City and four for Real Salt Lake.

Since 2015, Rowe has been involved in charity work, with his Kelyn’s NEGU (Never Ever Give Up) Crew setting up match-day experiences for childhood cancer patients.

Rowe called his goal with the final touch of an added-time 3-2 win over the Montreal Impact in the 2017 season-ender “the most emotional goal I’ve ever scored,” dedicating the shot to cancer victim Devin Suau.