The Revolution have continued their spending spree, splashing out a $4 million transfer fee to acquire Polish striker Adam Buksa from Pogon Szczecin, according to multiple sources.
Buksa will receive a salary of about $1 million, third highest on the team behind Carles Gil ($2.3 million) and Gustavo Bou ($2.1 million). Buksa, 23, could qualify as a “young designated player,” counting $200,000 to the salary cap.
In the Revolution’s first 22 seasons, they did not shell out a significant transfer fee for any players, and they paid only two seven-figure salaries — to Jermaine Jones ($3.05 million) in 2015 and Kei Kamara ($1 million) in 2016. In the last year and a half, the Revolution have acquired defender Michael Mancienne ($1.37 million salary, since reduced); Gil ($2 million transfer); and Bou ($6.7 million transfer).
Buksa grew up in Krakow, played for Novara’s junior team in Italy when he was 16, then returned to Poland to join Lechia Gdansk, Zaglebie Lubin, and Pogon. Buksa has totaled seven goals in 18 games, tied for seventh in the Ekstraklasa (first division), as Pogon stands in second place this season. Buksa played in a 1-0 loss to Wisla Krakow last week.
The deal for Buksa, who combined with Przemyslaw Frankowski (Chicago Fire) and Krzysztof Piatek (Milan) on Poland’s U21 national team, is pending a physical examination, scheduled for Wednesday.