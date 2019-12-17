The Revolution have continued their spending spree, splashing out a $4 million transfer fee to acquire Polish striker Adam Buksa from Pogon Szczecin, according to multiple sources.

Buksa will receive a salary of about $1 million, third highest on the team behind Carles Gil ($2.3 million) and Gustavo Bou ($2.1 million). Buksa, 23, could qualify as a “young designated player,” counting $200,000 to the salary cap.

In the Revolution’s first 22 seasons, they did not shell out a significant transfer fee for any players, and they paid only two seven-figure salaries — to Jermaine Jones ($3.05 million) in 2015 and Kei Kamara ($1 million) in 2016. In the last year and a half, the Revolution have acquired defender Michael Mancienne ($1.37 million salary, since reduced); Gil ($2 million transfer); and Bou ($6.7 million transfer).