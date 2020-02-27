Charlie Davies has long been a familiar name to soccer fans in New England and beyond. This season, he will become a more familiar voice, too.

Davies, a New Hampshire native and former standout for Boston College, the Revolution, and the US men’s national team, has been selected to be the color analyst on Revolution broadcasts on NBC Sports Boston this season.

He joins play-by-play voice Brad Feldman, who is entering his 20th season in the role, and sideline reporter Naoko Funayama, who is back for her fourth season. Former analyst Paul Mariner will appear on select broadcasts.