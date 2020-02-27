Charlie Davies has long been a familiar name to soccer fans in New England and beyond. This season, he will become a more familiar voice, too.
Davies, a New Hampshire native and former standout for Boston College, the Revolution, and the US men’s national team, has been selected to be the color analyst on Revolution broadcasts on NBC Sports Boston this season.
He joins play-by-play voice Brad Feldman, who is entering his 20th season in the role, and sideline reporter Naoko Funayama, who is back for her fourth season. Former analyst Paul Mariner will appear on select broadcasts.
Davis, who had an accomplished 12-year playing career, is not a broadcasting novice. He has hosted “State of the Revs” the past two seasons on NBC Sports Boston and will continue to do so this year.
He also has served as lead analyst for the ACC Network’s men’s soccer broadcasts in addition to roles as analyst on MLSsoccer.com’s “Matchday Central” and cohost of “Counter Attack” on Sirius XM FC.
Feldman and Davies also will host “Revolution Postgame Live.”
The Revolution open their MLS season on the road against the Montreal Impact at Olympic Stadium Saturday afternoon before returning to Gillette Stadium for the home opener March 7 against the Chicago Fire.
