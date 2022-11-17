fb-pixel Skip to main content

World Cup 2022

sports business

Fenway Sports Group’s Sam Kennedy says interest is high in possible sale of Liverpool FC

Kennedy, an FSG partner who is also CEO of the Red Sox, said interest has come on two fronts: buying the club outright and buying in as a minority partner.

World Cup Notebook
Lionel Messi scores as Argentina routs UAE 5-0 in World Cup warmup
A pre-tournament favorite, Argentina cruised in its final warm up match before the tournament.

World Cup
A closer look at the state of the US men’s soccer team heading into the World Cup
The 2022 edition is the youngest US team since 1990, and also the youngest to qualify for the 32-country field with an average age just over 25.

WORLD CUP NOTEBOOK

Nearly three-quarters of all World Cup players come from European clubs

Bayern Munich is the best represented club with 17 players selected for the World Cup, with Barcelona and Manchester City each having 16.
World Cup

Your guide to the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Stars to watch, favorites, and more

The World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 in Qatar, and boasts near-unprecedented star power, as well as unprecedented controversy.
World Cup

Unique tight schedule makes for another tough opponent in the World Cup

In Qatar, there will be back-to-back-to-back-to-back games for seven straight days to squeeze this World Cup into only 29 days.
SPORTS BUSINESS

Price for Liverpool is $4.7 billion and an Indian billionaire is interested, according to report

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has expressed interest in buying Liverpool FC, The Mirror newspaper reported.
World Cup

How will the United States do in the World Cup? We asked the Revolution that and more.

Included in a recent roundtable conversation were midfielder Tommy McNamara, assistant coach Richie Williams, goalkeeper coach Kevin Hitchcock, and former forward Charlie Davies.
sports business

As Fenway Sports Group explores Liverpool sale, president Mike Gordon is transferring responsibilities

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan will take over for Gordon, although sources said the move is not related to a potential sale of the Premier League team.

US women soccer team falls to Germany, first 3-game losing streak since 1993

Megan Rapinoe scored in the 85th minute for the top-ranked Americans, who had been unbeaten in 71 straight games at home. The team’s last loss on US soil came to Australia in July 2017.

Breaking down a youthful US men’s World Cup roster, which has some atypical strengths

The Americans have rarely been so strong — or so young — in the middle of the pitch as they will be in Qatar.

Fenway Sports Group to weigh value of finding new investors or selling Liverpool

The team has engaged Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to explore the appetite for a partial or controlling share of the historic soccer club.

In electric MLS Cup, LAFC claims first title with late equalizer, shootout win over Philadelphia

The teams traded six goals over 128 minutes of play, Welsh superstar Gareth Bale answering for the hosts four minutes after Philadelphia took its first lead of the match, then LAFC pitched a shutout in penalties with a backup goalkeeper.

The two best teams all season — LAFC and the Philadelphia Union — will battle for the MLS Cup on Saturday

Los Angeles and Philadelphia were the top teams in their respective conferences all year long, and they finished the regular season with identical point totals.

LAFC reaches first MLS Cup final with West win, while Philadelphia takes East to set up showdown

Chicho Arango scores his second go-ahead goal in as many playoff matches for the Supporters Shield winners, who will host the championship matchup in Los Angeles after dispatching Austin FC. Union rally from a goal down against NYCFC to prevail in a rematch of the 2021 conference final.

At a glance

NFL

NHL

NBA

Baseball

High schools

World Cup

College football

College hockey

College basketball

Golf

MLS

Premier League

Tennis

WNBA

Snowsports

Viewers' guide

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

world cup 2022

️⚽️ See all the Globe’s World Cup coverage →

Find scores, schedules, analysis, and more. 38 minutes ago

sports business

Fenway Sports Group’s Sam Kennedy says interest is high in possible sale of Liverpool FC

Kennedy, an FSG partner who is also CEO of the Red Sox, said interest has come on two fronts: buying the club outright and buying in as a minority partner. 1 hour ago

Ben Volin | On Football

Breaking down the AFC East playoff race, with all four teams still holding a postseason spot

If the playoff started today, the Patriots, Jets, Bills, and Dolphins will all be in, but seven remaining divisional matchups mean anything can happen down the stretch.

CHAD FINN

Those ‘Trade Jayson Tatum!’ demands don’t seem so wise now, do they? Good thing the Celtics never listened.

In the first month of his sixth season, Tatum has exemplified the growth fans were hoping for. It's not just fun to watch him score, it's fun to watch him play.

Olympic ice dance champion Gorshkov dies at 76

Alexander Gorshkov, who won the first ice dance gold medal at the 1976 Olympics and later became a leading official in Russian figure skating, has died. He was 76.

No. 11 Texas 93, No. 2 Gonzaga 74

No. 2 Gonzaga belted by No. 11 Texas in men’s basketball

Texas made 13 3-pointers and shut down Gonzaga All-American Drew Timme for long stretches.

Gary Washburn | On Basketball

A struggling Celtics bench was their undoing in the Finals. Now, the depth has them rolling.

Boston was without Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon on Wednesday, and despite the struggles of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the less-heralded Celtics helped them to a convincing win.

NBA

Hornets guared LaMelo Ball re-injures his ankle — stepping on a fan’s foot

Ball injured the same ankle that caused him to miss the first 13 games of the regular season.