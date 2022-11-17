In electric MLS Cup, LAFC claims first title with late equalizer, shootout win over Philadelphia
world cup 2022
️⚽️ See all the Globe’s World Cup coverage →
Find scores, schedules, analysis, and more. 38 minutes ago
sports business
Fenway Sports Group’s Sam Kennedy says interest is high in possible sale of Liverpool FC
Kennedy, an FSG partner who is also CEO of the Red Sox, said interest has come on two fronts: buying the club outright and buying in as a minority partner. 1 hour ago
Ben Volin | On Football
Breaking down the AFC East playoff race, with all four teams still holding a postseason spot
If the playoff started today, the Patriots, Jets, Bills, and Dolphins will all be in, but seven remaining divisional matchups mean anything can happen down the stretch.
CHAD FINN
Those ‘Trade Jayson Tatum!’ demands don’t seem so wise now, do they? Good thing the Celtics never listened.
In the first month of his sixth season, Tatum has exemplified the growth fans were hoping for. It's not just fun to watch him score, it's fun to watch him play.
Olympic ice dance champion Gorshkov dies at 76
Alexander Gorshkov, who won the first ice dance gold medal at the 1976 Olympics and later became a leading official in Russian figure skating, has died. He was 76.
No. 11 Texas 93, No. 2 Gonzaga 74
No. 2 Gonzaga belted by No. 11 Texas in men’s basketball
Texas made 13 3-pointers and shut down Gonzaga All-American Drew Timme for long stretches.
Gary Washburn | On Basketball
A struggling Celtics bench was their undoing in the Finals. Now, the depth has them rolling.
Boston was without Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon on Wednesday, and despite the struggles of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the less-heralded Celtics helped them to a convincing win.
NBA
Hornets guared LaMelo Ball re-injures his ankle — stepping on a fan’s foot
Ball injured the same ankle that caused him to miss the first 13 games of the regular season.