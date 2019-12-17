Desiree Linden has her sights set on on qualifying for her third Olympic marathon next year, but that will not prevent her from running in the 124th Boston Marathon.

Linden will compete in the Olympic Trials in Atlanta on Feb. 29, then run in Boston on April 20.

“Running the Boston Marathon seven weeks after the US Olympic Trials is a plan that has been in the works for roughly a year,” said Linden. “I crossed the finish line in 2019 and knew if my body was capable, I wanted to return to Boston in 2020.”