Desiree Linden has her sights set on on qualifying for her third Olympic marathon next year, but that will not prevent her from running in the 124th Boston Marathon.
Linden will compete in the Olympic Trials in Atlanta on Feb. 29, then run in Boston on April 20.
“Running the Boston Marathon seven weeks after the US Olympic Trials is a plan that has been in the works for roughly a year,” said Linden. “I crossed the finish line in 2019 and knew if my body was capable, I wanted to return to Boston in 2020.”
All four 2019 Boston Marathon champions will return as well. Open champions Lawrence Cherono and Worknesh Degefa and wheelchair champions Manuela Schär and Daniel Romanchuk will look to defend their crowns, John Hancock and the Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday morning.
There will be 11 additional champions seeking another win: open champions Yuki Kawauchi, Edna Kiplagat, Geoffrey Kirui, Lelisa Desisa and Caroline Rotich; and wheelchair champions Tatyana McFadden, Marcel Hug, Ernst van Dyk, Hiroyuki Yamamoto, Joshua Cassidy and Masazumi Soejima. Two-time champion Desisa returns as reigning World Athletics Marathon Champion.
