The US women’s national team returns to defend its title in the championship eights. The crew of Felice Mueller, Kristine O’Brien, Meghan Musinicki, Dana Moffat, Olivia Coffey, Emily Regan, Gia Doonan, Erin Reelick, and Katelin Guregian is coming off a third place finish at the 2019 World Championships in Austria to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Those rowers will likely be split up between the two boats the women’s national team will be racing in the championship eights at Head of the Charles.

With the 2020 Summer Olympics on the horizon, many of the best rowers in the world will look to hone their skills at the 55th Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston this weekend. This year’s competition will feature more than 11,000 athletes from 24 countries racing in 66 events.

The US men’s eight, men’s four, women’s four, women’s double and women’s pair teams also used the World Championship to qualify for the olympics.

For the US men’s national team, qualifying early for Tokyo will help with their training.

“The monkey is off the back for the men since they qualified both the eights and fours for the first time in 12 years,” said Head of the Charles executive director Fred Schoch.

‘They’re now able to train from now through the summer to get ready for Tokyo, whereas in the past they had to go to a qualifying regatta, which is really disruptive. Now they can keep their training cycles intact which is a big advantage.”

Here’s a guide to the event:

Dates: Oct. 19-20

Times: The Saturday races run from 7:45 a.m. to 4:43 p.m. The Sunday races run from 7:45 a.m. to 4:12 p.m. The full race schedule is below.

The course: The start line is at the Boston University Boathouse. The finish line is near Herter Park. The course is 3 miles and runs upstream. It takes about an hour to walk. Here is a course map for competitors and a course map for spectators.

Award ceremonies: All award ceremonies will be held at Attager Row, located just before the finish line. Ceremonies will be held following the races at 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Race results: The results board will be located outside Attager Row. Resutls can also be found here.

Where to watch: The six bridges along the course are great places to take in the action and there is plenty of space along the riverbank for spectactors. The BU Bridge, the River Street Bridge, Western Avenue Bridge, Weeks Bridge, Anderson Bridge, and Eliot Bridge all offer great views of the course, which is free and open to all spectators.

Key teams and racers to watch

Gevvie Stone is a 2016 Olympic Silver medalist. Aram Boghosian/ for The Boston Globe

■ Newton resident Gevvie Stone is looking to continue her record-setting run in the women’s championship singles. Stone, a 2016 Olympic Silver medalist, is a nine-time champion and the course record holder in the event at the Head of the Charles.

Her chief competition is Californian Kara Kohler, who topped Stone in qualification and finished third while representing the U.S. at Worlds this past August, qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in the process.

■ Andrew Campbell, a 14-time U.S. national team member and 2016 Olympian, holds the HOC course record in the men’s championship singles and is one of the favorites in that event along with eight-time national team member John Graves.

■ The U.S. men’s national team is defending its championship eights title with two qualifying boats. Yale University is coming off a 2018 men’s collegiate championship eights title and will be pushing the national team along with Brown University.

■ The U.S. women’s national team will be pushed by Stanford in the championship eights along with 2019 NCAA national champion Washington, which will field two boats in the event.

■ Bates College aims for a third consecutive title in the women’s collegiate eights, with Williams and WPI contending as well.

■ Weston resident Greg Benning is seeking his eighth straight title in the men’s grand master singles.

■ Warwick, R.I. native Dan Gorriaran and rowing partner Mike Smith are seeking a seventh consecutive title in the senior master doubles.

■ Somerville resident Shawn Wolf and rowing partner Pete Morelli are seeking a fifth straight masters doubles title.

■ Brown graduate Jamie Koven is defending his title in the senior master singles and will be pushed by Shane Madden and Jake Watkins, among others.

■ Georgetown alum Brendan McEwan stopped West Boylston native Andrew Hashway’s run of three consecutive titles in the men’s master singles last year.

■ New Hampshire native Hugh McAdam is an Olympic hopeful pursuing his sixth straight title in the men’s lightweight singles.

Full race schedule

Saturday, Oct. 19 (subject to change)

7:45 a.m.: Men’s senior veteran singles I and II [70+]

8:04 a.m.: Women’s veteran I/II and senior veteran I/II singles [60-69, 70+]

8:37 a.m.: Men’s veteran singles [60+]

9:04 a.m.: Men’s grand master singles [50+]

9:25 a.m.: Women’s grand master singles [50+]

9:47 a.m.: Men’s senior master eights [50+]

10 a.m.: Men’s grand master eights [60+]

10:10 a.m.: Women’s senior master eights [50+]

10:23 a.m.: Women’s grand master eights [60+]

10:35 a.m.: Men’s senior master fours [50+]

10:46 a.m.: Men’s grand master fours [60+]

10:56 a.m.: Women’s senior master fours [50+]

11:08 a.m.: Women’s grand master fours [60+]

11:22 a.m.: Men’s master doubles [40+]

11:31 a.m.: Men’s senior master doubles [50+]

11:48 a.m.: Women’s master doubles [40+]

11:58 a.m.: Women’s senior master doubles [50+]

12:14 p.m.: Men’s master singles [30+]

12:25 p.m.: Men’s senior master singles [40+]

12:36 p.m.: Women’s master singles [30+]

12:47 p.m.: Women’s senior master singles [40+]

1:02 p.m.: Men’s alumni eights

1:22 p.m.: Women’s alumni eights

1:41 p.m.: Men’s club fours

2:02 p.m.: Women’s club fours

2:28 p.m.: Men’s club eights

2:43 p.m.: Women’s club eights

2:59 p.m.: Men’s master fours [40+]

3:09 p.m.: Women’s master fours [40+]

3:26 p.m.: Men’s master eights [40+]

3:36 p.m.: Women’s master eights [40+]

3:48 p.m.: Men’s championship doubles

3:57 p.m.: Women’s championship doubles

4:09 p.m.: Men’s championship singles; Men’s lightweight singles

4:26 p.m.: Women’s championship singles; Women’s lightweight singles

4:43 p.m.: Mixed legs/trunks/arms fours; Mixed inclusion 4+

Sunday, Oct. 20 (subject to change)

7:45 a.m.: Mixed inclusion 2x; Trunk/arms doubles

8:09 a.m.: Men’s youth singles

8:25 a.m.: Men’s club singles

8:38 a.m.: Women’s youth singles

8:51 a.m.: Women’s club singles

9:07 a.m.: Women’s youth fours

9:43 a.m.: Directors’ challnege women’s quads

10:01 a.m.: Women’s youth coxed quad

10:24 a.m.: Women’s youth eights

10:57 a.m.: Directors’ challenge mixed doubles

11:19 a.m.: Men’s youth doubles

11:35 a.m.: Women’s youth doubles

11:58 a.m.: Men’s youth fours

12:33 p.m.: Directors’ challenge men’s quads

12:48 p.m.: Men’s youth coxed quad

1:12 p.m.: Mens’ youth eights

1:45 p.m.: Men’s championship fours; Men’s lightweight fours

1:57 p.m.: Women’s championship fours; Women’s lightweight fours

2:15 p.m.: Men’s championship eights; Men’s lightweight eights

2:32 p.m.: Men’s collegiate eights

2:49 p.m.: Women’s championship eights; Women’s lightweight eights

3:05 p.m.: Women’s collegiate eights

3:18 p.m.: Men’s collegiate fours

3:33 p.m.: Women’s collegiate fours

3:51 p.m.: Directors’ challenge parent/child doubles

4:12 p.m.: Directors’ challenge mixed eight

Transportation

The regatta provides complimentary shuttle bus services throughout the course. The shuttles start running Friday at noon and will make stops every 20 minutes until 7 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, the shuttles will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will make stops every 15 minutes.

Race course shuttle: Will stop at the singles and doubles launch site, Lars Anderson Bridge (Boston side), Cambridge Boat Club, and the Finish Area launch site.

Leo Birmingham Parkway shuttle: Will be running from the parking area on Birmingham Parkway to the Finish Area launch site.

Parking

Using public transportation is highly recommended since the event can draw over 100,000 spectators and parking is limited; If public transportation is out of the question, here is where you can park.

Leo Birmingham Parkway: Free, on-street parking is available. The parkway runs next to I-90 and is accessible from Market Street off of Soldiers Field Road or from the intersection of Soldiers Field Road and Route 20 near Community Rowing. The lots are available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There is no parking after 6 p.m.

Alewife T Station: Garage parking for 2,627 cars and Red Line T service to Harvard Square accessible from Route 2 off I-95. From Harvard Square, it’s a short walk to the river and the Weld Exhibition/Reunion Village area. Parking is available seven days a week for 24 hours and costs $3 for 14 hours and $15 for 24 hours.

Harvard Stadium, Gate 14: Parking available for about 500 cars in lots accessible off Soliders Field Road heading East. The lot is located across from the FALS/Rowing and Fitness Expo area. Parking costs $30 and the lot will be available Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road closures

Memorial Drive from Cambridge Boat Club to Western Avenue will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com