The 11th-ranked Harbormen cruised to a decisive 4-0 win over Duxbury (7-3-3) at The Bog, extending their streak without a loss to five games. James Eustace, Cam Tedeschi, Lars Osterberg, and Tim Carroll provided the goals, and junior Theo Jacobs and senior Dom Iaria combined for a shutout in net.

Monday night was no exception, as the boys’ hockey teams combined for 16 penalties in a non-league showdown. The Harbormen were able to use that physicality to their advantage, and head coach Tony Messina liked the way his team blocked out the distractions and capitalized on its chances.

KINGSTON — Every time Hingham and Duxbury face off, whether it’s in football, hockey, or lacrosse, the game is typically more chippy and physical than the average matchup for each side.

“We know they’re a great team,” Messina said after Hingham improved to 7-2-2.

“We knew they’d be ready for us. I thought we had a great first period and an even better second period.”

Eustace, a senior forward, started the action with 7:51 left in the first. Duxbury went on the power play following a five-minute major on Hingham, but the Dragons committed multiple penalties in the ensuing minutes to negate the edge.

Every time the Dragons seemed to have momentum, the Harbormen quickly snatched it back.

Hingham went into the second with a 1-0 lead, then Tedeschi, a senior forward, and Osterberg, a junior defenseman, converted in the second. Carroll, a senior forward, tacked on insurance 36 seconds into the third to put the game out of reach.

“I thought we were outplayed, out-disciplined, out-coached, out-worked,” Duxbury coach John Blake said. “To play a team like Hingham, you’re going to face adversity at some point during the game. I don’t think we handled the adversity very well. We didn’t keep our composure.”

