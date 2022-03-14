At a glance
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
NCAA Tournament: South Carolina women earn No. 1 seed, UConn hosting at No. 2
The Huskies (25-5) will host a four-team pod in Storrs, Conn., beginning Saturday against Mercer; Fairfield is a 15 seed as the women's field expands to 68 teams.
Kevin Durant blasts NYC mayor over mandate that allows Kyrie Irving to attend games at Barclays Center but not play
The Nets were already aggravated because that didn’t apply to visitors, allowing an unvaccinated opponent to play when Kyrie Irving couldn’t.
NASCAR
Chase Briscoe emerges from intense 3-way battle to win at Phoenix Raceway
Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick — both driving Chevrolets — made things interesting but Chase Briscoe’s Ford was simply too strong.
How two Vermont snowboarders are inspiring a new generation of shredders
Zeb Powell and Maggie Leon, who both compete professionally, are touring the Northeast to bring the excitement of snowboarding to new audiences, both young and old. They're particularly interested in growing the sport among Black athletes and women.
Cowboys set to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to Browns
Cooper would give the Browns a deep threat, filling the void left when Odell Beckham Jr. forced his release last season.
MLB NOTEBOOK
Unvaccinated can’t play, won’t be paid for games in Toronto against Blue Jays this season
Major League Baseball players who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus won’t be allowed to travel into Canada, with the league saying such players won’t earn either pay or service time.
Mike Tyson visits Lowell cannabis dispensary, Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions
Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson spent Thursday in Lowell, where he visited a cannabis dispensary to promote his Tyson 2.0 brand and was honored at the New England Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions Finals at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, officials said.
Juwan Howard returns from five-game suspension, but Michigan suffers loss in Big Ten Tournament opener
Michigan coach Juwan Howard was much calmer in his return to the sidelines after suffering a five-game suspension for taking a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft on Feb. 20.