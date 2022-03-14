fb-pixel Skip to main content

At a glance

Latest news in Sports

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Destanni Henderson and South Carolina are the No. 1 overall seed in the women's NCAA Tournament.

NCAA Tournament: South Carolina women earn No. 1 seed, UConn hosting at No. 2

The Huskies (25-5) will host a four-team pod in Storrs, Conn., beginning Saturday against Mercer; Fairfield is a 15 seed as the women's field expands to 68 teams.

SPORTS LOG
Kyrie Irving was able to attend his first game at Barclays Center on Sunday to cheers his Brooklyn Nets teammates but he is still unable to play in home games although unvaccinated opponents are still able to take the basketball court in New York.

Kevin Durant blasts NYC mayor over mandate that allows Kyrie Irving to attend games at Barclays Center but not play

The Nets were already aggravated because that didn’t apply to visitors, allowing an unvaccinated opponent to play when Kyrie Irving couldn’t.

NASCAR
Chase Briscoe channeled some of his idol Tony Stewart’s late-race moxie during an intense battle between three drivers who had never won in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Chase Briscoe emerges from intense 3-way battle to win at Phoenix Raceway

Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick — both driving Chevrolets — made things interesting but Chase Briscoe’s Ford was simply too strong.

Zeb Powell is participating in the Red Bull Slide-In Tour, an initiative to bring snowboarders of all ages and skill levels along the East Coast together to ride and learn with professionals.

How two Vermont snowboarders are inspiring a new generation of shredders

Zeb Powell and Maggie Leon, who both compete professionally, are touring the Northeast to bring the excitement of snowboarding to new audiences, both young and old. They're particularly interested in growing the sport among Black athletes and women.

Sports Log
Wide receiver Amari Cooper has had five 1,000-yard seasons as a pro.

Cowboys set to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to Browns

Cooper would give the Browns a deep threat, filling the void left when Odell Beckham Jr. forced his release last season.

MLB NOTEBOOK
George Springer and the Blue Jays might face some limited rosters in home games at Rogers Centre this season.

Unvaccinated can’t play, won’t be paid for games in Toronto against Blue Jays this season

Major League Baseball players who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus won’t be allowed to travel into Canada, with the league saying such players won’t earn either pay or service time.

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson at an event on Dec. 12, 2021 in Malibu, Calif.

Mike Tyson visits Lowell cannabis dispensary, Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson spent Thursday in Lowell, where he visited a cannabis dispensary to promote his Tyson 2.0 brand and was honored at the New England Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions Finals at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, officials said.

SPORTS LOG
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was still his animated self on the sidelines but he didn't have any blowouts near the one that cost him a five-game suspension for swinging at a Wisconsin assistant coach after a game last month.

Juwan Howard returns from five-game suspension, but Michigan suffers loss in Big Ten Tournament opener

Michigan coach Juwan Howard was much calmer in his return to the sidelines after suffering a five-game suspension for taking a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft on Feb. 20.