Books
The 55 Best Books of 2020
Our critics recommend some of the best books of the year in literary fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children’s books. 5 minutes ago
Politics
2020 was the most important year for American Democracy since the Civil War
Yes, the nation remains deeply divided, but it is intact with some signs suggesting that time will heal the chasm. When the challenges of this year began to pile up, it wasn’t so clear where America would end up. 4 minutes ago
Visual Arts
Map: A dozen murals that brightened life in 2020
A few of our favorite wall-covering works to arrive amid the darkness of 2020.
Dance
Six bright spots in dance this year
It was an unprecedented year of cancellations and closures, but dance found a way.
Television
With clever comedies and transporting dramas, TV offered some great escapes
Drained by the drumbeat of 2020, we could find comfort and joy in reruns of "The Office, a "Schitt's Creek" binge, or getting lost in the world of "The Queen's Gambit."
Television
Matthew Gilbert’s 10 best shows of 2020
Shows that helped pass the time during a year at home.
Visual Arts
10 memorable museum shows from the year everyone wants to forget
New England's best art exhibitions provided joy, relief, and reflection when needed most.
Theater
These theaters innovated amid a dramatic change of scene
How to stay connected with audiences when their usual venues are dark and silent? Here are some inventive responses that stood out.