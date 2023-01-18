Crime & Courts
Brian Walshe charged with murder and disinterring a body, ordered held without bail
Brian Walshe was ordered held without bail during his arraignment Wednesday in Quincy District Court and did not speak during the hearing. Prosecutors said he repeatedly searched online for terms related to dismembering and disposing of a body around the time his wife went missing on Jan. 1. 9 minutes ago
Crime & Courts
Brian Walshe charged with murder in his wife’s disappearance
In addition, Walshe was also charged with disinterring a body. 55 minutes ago
Crime & Courts
Timeline of events in the Ana Walshe case
See a timeline in the case of Ana Walshe, who has been in missing since New Year's Day.
Investigations
Ana Walshe projected success and optimism. Behind the scenes, the missing 39-year-old had stress and uncertainty.
“It seemed like she was at a place where she achieved what she wanted family-wise [and] work-wise,” a longtime friend told the Globe. “And she kind of wanted to live life a little bit more freely.”
Massachusetts
‘It’s impacted everyone’: Vigil for Ana Walshe brings community together in solidarity
The small South shore community, devastated by Ana Walshe’s disappearance, gathered in prayer Thursday night.
Investigations
Ana Walshe told police in 2014 that Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her, report says
Ana Walshe told Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C., that a man threatened her during a telephone call and said “he was going to kill (her) and her friend,” according to a police report.
Crime & Courts
Vigil for Ana Walshe set for Thursday in Cohasset while husband remains jailed for allegedly misleading police
Organized by several churches in Cohasset, is scheduled to be held at 4:30 p.m. at on the town common, according to the Second Congregational Church and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Opinion
Ana Walshe story — another missing white woman dominates the news
The “missing white woman syndrome” is very much on display in the enormous amount of local and national press attention being given to the Walshe story.