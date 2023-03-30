Politics
Who’s who in the Manhattan DA’s indictment of Donald Trump
Here's a look at key figures in the case that led to a criminal indictment and could result in the first-ever criminal prosecution of a former US president. 54 minutes ago
New York grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, lawyer says
It becomes the first-ever criminal case against a former US president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024. 1 hour ago
This is what will happen when Trump is arrested in the coming days
Now that a grand jury has voted to indict him in connection with his role in a hush money payment to a porn star, Donald Trump is expected to walk through the routine steps of felony arrest processing in New York. 1 hour ago
No one, including a former president, is above the law
If Donald Trump committed a crime, he should be indicted and prosecuted for it. 2 hours ago
The unprecedented case against Donald Trump will have wide-ranging implications
Donald Trump has for decades avoided criminal charges despite persistent scrutiny and repeated investigations. 2 hours ago
Grand jury will resume hearings on Trump case in late April
While the grand jury may hear other cases over the next week, the soonest jurors are expected to hear the Trump case again is April 24, said the two people, who were briefed on the plans. 2 hours ago
Trump grand jury poised to take pre-planned hiatus from case
A vote on whether or not to indict former president Donald Trump likely wouldn’t come until late April at the earliest.
In Trump probe, key witness as grand jury is back at work
A pivotal figure in the hush money payment investigation of Donald Trump was seen Monday leaving the Manhattan building where a grand jury has been meeting for months.