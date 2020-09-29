fb-pixel

Movies

A screen scene giving way to stream dreams, but not entirely

Even with many major releases postponed because of the pandemic, enticing titles are arriving this fall on screens large and small. 2 hours ago

Visual Arts

How New York’s downtown scene set the stage for Jean-Michel Basquiat

Writer and curator Greg Tate reflects on that porous moment in music and art history. 2 hours ago

Television

TV shows for the home stretch: the highlights of the rest of the year

New series include another HBO rich-people crime drama, a Stephen King pandemic nightmare, and a star-studded adaptation of “Between the World and Me." 2 hours ago

Music

17 reasons for pop music fans to celebrate the fall

There’s plenty to please music fans through the end of 2020, from new album releases, reissues, livestreamed shows, books, and documentaries. 2 hours ago

Theater

Igor Golyak’s bold innovations in virtual theater open doors for Arlekin

The tiny Needham troupe has managed to reach a wider audience — including Mikhail Baryshnikov and Jessica Hecht — during shutdown. 2 hours ago

Music

10 reasons to keep falling for classical music

Online programming means a world of possibilities for Boston concertgoers. 2 hours ago

Dance

9 dance performances to revive your spirits

The season's dance highlights include a few more outdoor shows, livestreaming from studios, and a televised Nutcracker. 2 hours ago

Visual Arts

New England’s top 10 museum stops for fall

Season highlights include Claude Monet, Winslow Homer, and a tribute to fashion's revolutionary women. 2 hours ago