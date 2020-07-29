Interviews with parents, advocates, and attorneys plus reviews of documents indicate that Massachusetts school officials have reported dozens of parents — almost always the mothers of low-income families — to state social workers for concerns related to online learning.
While experts say the shift is predictable, it could also have dire consequences in the near and long-terms, as these families — who are much more likely to be middle or upper-income — take with them vital funding and political advocacy for the public schools.
Throughout the winter, scores of Boston students devoted much of their weekends to fervently argue about a single topic: whether the United States should limit its arms sales. Teens in the Boston Debate League verbally jabbed back and forth, poking holes in their opponents’ arguments.
The state says Granby and at least 10 other Massachusetts school districts, including Beverly, Malden, and Norfolk, violated state and federal special education laws by asking parents to absolve school districts of key special education responsibilities.
Experts say districts are violating state and federal laws if they exclude students from any educational programs just because they have a disability.
A national uprising against racism has reinvigorated criticism of persistent racial inequalities in education, in mostly-white suburbs as well as more diverse cities.
School districts across the state have struggled with the abrupt shift to online learning. But Worcester has had an unusually rocky experience. Interviews with more than 20 parents, students, teachers and school committee members, and review of a half dozen district documents paint a portrait of a district focused on process and procedure at a time when nimbleness was imperative.
A slim majority of Massachusetts residents doubted whether schools can reopen and keep students and adults from contracting the virus.