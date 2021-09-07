Rhode Island
A one-stop guide to trick-or-treating in Rhode Island
Where can you get the biggest candy bars? How about the most candy-per-minute walked? And where can mom and dad get a cocktail? vWe asked Rhode Map readers to share their favorite trick-or-treating neighborhoods in Rhode Island. 2 hours ago
Mitt Romney goes all in on his Ted Lasso Halloween costume
The former Massachusetts governor-turned-Utah senator was all over Twitter on Thursday hyping up his Ted Lasso look - and even acted out several scenes. 2 hours ago
Here are some ghastly things to do in Rhode Island for Halloween thrill seekers 🎃
October isn’t just for Octoberfest, pumpkin spice, fall festivals, bonfires, and hayrides. It’s also for thrill-seekers, scary movie buffs, and of course, haunted houses.
A guide to Halloween: Scary movies, books, podcasts, events, and more
The countdown to Halloween is on, and there are plenty of ways to get in on the spooky spirit, whether you’re planning to venture out, stay in, or do a little of both.
15 preternatural podcasts to ring in spooky season
Close your eyes and fall into these 15 petrifying podcasts, which we've deemed spooky enough to ring in this Halloween.
Turbocharged Halloween decorations have taken over yards around Mass.
Is it just us, or have households across Massachusetts gotten really, really good at Halloween?
Juicy new mysteries and thrillers to tingle your spine this scary season
A collection of titles, most published this year, that deserve a spot in your reading pile.