Scary shrubbery (or scared shrubbery?) at the Boston Children's Museum.
Parenting

Ghoulish Halloween activities for kids this weekend

Plus, beer for adults. 1 hour ago

Not everyone hates candy corn.
Rhode Island

A one-stop guide to trick-or-treating in Rhode Island

Where can you get the biggest candy bars? How about the most candy-per-minute walked? And where can mom and dad get a cocktail? vWe asked Rhode Map readers to share their favorite trick-or-treating neighborhoods in Rhode Island. 2 hours ago

Senators Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema on Capitol Hill. Romney dressed up as Ted Lasso for Halloween.
Lifestyle

Mitt Romney goes all in on his Ted Lasso Halloween costume

The former Massachusetts governor-turned-Utah senator was all over Twitter on Thursday hyping up his Ted Lasso look - and even acted out several scenes. 2 hours ago

The "Conjuring" house, in Harrisville, R.I., was made famous by the movie series that began in 2013. It's an iconic part of Rhode Island's haunted history.
Rhode Island Things to Do

Here are some ghastly things to do in Rhode Island for Halloween thrill seekers 🎃

October isn’t just for Octoberfest, pumpkin spice, fall festivals, bonfires, and hayrides. It’s also for thrill-seekers, scary movie buffs, and of course, haunted houses.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo.
Lifestyle

A guide to Halloween: Scary movies, books, podcasts, events, and more

The countdown to Halloween is on, and there are plenty of ways to get in on the spooky spirit, whether you’re planning to venture out, stay in, or do a little of both.

The full Halloween experience has to involve all the senses — podcasts can help with that.
Names

15 preternatural podcasts to ring in spooky season

Close your eyes and fall into these 15 petrifying podcasts, which we've deemed spooky enough to ring in this Halloween.

A skeleton takes a bubble bath on Maureen Lawson and Tim MacClean’s front yard in Wilmington.
Metro

Turbocharged Halloween decorations have taken over yards around Mass.

Is it just us, or have households across Massachusetts gotten really, really good at Halloween?

Peter Heller's "The Guide," Zakiya Dalila Harris's "The Other Black Girl," and Tom Lin's "The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu" make for chilling fall reading.
Books

Juicy new mysteries and thrillers to tingle your spine this scary season

A collection of titles, most published this year, that deserve a spot in your reading pile.