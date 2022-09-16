Immigration
Migrants detail ruse as lawyers, advocates explore possible criminal violations
The undocumented migrants consistently report they were induced to board the planes in San Antonio with false promises of work in Boston, educational opportunities, and help with immigration paperwork. 51 minutes ago
Migrants head to temporary shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod
In an emotional farewell Friday, the roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants flown unannounced to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday left the island.
‘It’s a competition, a vile competition.’ Politicians spar over migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard
The demand for answers continued Friday in the wake of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s decision to fly roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants unannounced to Martha’s Vineyard, as the migrants received temporary shelter on a military base on Cape Cod.
A fan of DeSantis, R.I. GOP candidate Kalus calls sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard ‘political stunts’
“People, especially women and children, should never be used for political stunts as they were this week,” Republican Ashley Kalus says. “It’s unacceptable.”
Why were migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard? The political tactics behind the strategy.
The migrants are just the latest group to be relocated by a red state governor to bring their border security talking points to the national fore.
As officials scramble to aid migrants, Democrats question whether DeSantis’ move was illegal
Governor Charlie Baker said the state is exploring using Joint Base Cape Cod for temporary shelter and humanitarian services for the migrants.
Voices of migrants, from a New England island in a new land
Bewildered but deeply thankful to residents for taking them in without notice, some of the migrants took time to share their stories, filled with harrowing uncertainty, unwavering hope, and gratitude.
Trafficking in human lives should have consequences for its Republican perpetrators
What the shameful political stunt did manage to accomplish, however inadvertently, was to hold up a mirror to the communities the two Republicans have attempted to target.