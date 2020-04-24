The coronavirus pandemic only underscores the long-lived disaster of climate change. 2 hours ago
The fact that we managed, within weeks, to radically rearrange how we live and work, in service of the common good, is a good sign.
You could just as easily replace the words climate change with COVID-19; it is truly the tale of two pandemics deferred, denied, and distorted.
Solving the climate problem requires deep structural changes, well beyond shifts in individual behavior. The pandemic heralds a giant opportunity.
Resiliency is the hot buzzword in developing Boston's waterfront. But what is it? And might it be better to just not build there at all?