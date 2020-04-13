fb-pixel

DEMOCRACY UNDER SIEGE

Editorials

Protect the November election

Without political will and sufficient funding for a nationwide mail-in voting effort, the 2020 election could deliver a blow to democracy. an hour ago

Editorials

Celebrating ‘Sunshine’ in the age of the coronavirus

Times of crisis require more, not less, transparency from our public officials. an hour ago

Editorials

Sixteen- and seventeen-year-olds should vote in local elections

Voting is a muscle that should be exercised a younger age if we want better turnout in elections. an hour ago

Editorials

Saving US elections from Facebook

To save our democracy, we need to realize that Facebook didn’t accidentally find itself playing a huge role in political life. It's designed for that very purpose. an hour ago

Opinion

The trouble with early voting

Campaign dynamics can change in a heartbeat, and there are no do-overs for voters suffering regret. an hour ago