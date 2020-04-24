With the governor’s cancellation of the rest of the school year, Massachusetts districts must do more to prevent severe setbacks in student learning. 33 minutes ago
Por mucho que estemos adaptando nuestro trabajo para esta nueva realidad, también reconocemos que una gran parte para poder salir de esto y mitigar el impacto negativo en los estudiantes dependerá de cómo apoyemos a los padres. 30 minutes ago
There must be a societal shift that prioritizes the immediate and basic needs many families faced before the pandemic began, however. 29 minutes ago
As much as we’re adapting our work for this new reality, we also acknowledge that a large part of getting through this and mitigating the negative impacts to students children will depend on how we support parents. 30 minutes ago
Boston Latin School will remain woefully biased against Black and Latino students unless city leaders summon the courage to finally overhaul the elite school’s admissions policy. 29 minutes ago