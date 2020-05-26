fb-pixel

Mary Ann D'Urso
Behind the scenes of the supermarket front lines
“Excuse me,” or “Can you help me,” aren’t usually a customer’s way. To be on the receiving end of that “have vs. have not” schism recognizes that people talk at us, not to us. We are the invisibles.

SARAH PARCAK
The coronavirus epidemic, like those before it, will alter the course of history in ways we can’t imagine
As an archaeologist, I know that events we can’t control shape the future in ways we can’t imagine, for better and for worse,