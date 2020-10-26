Sections
Search
More
Podcasts
email
Created with Sketch.
Newsletters
Metro
Obituaries
Death Notices
Globe Local
Newton
Sports
Red Sox
Patriots
Celtics
Bruins
High Schools
TV & Radio
Business
Technology
Opinion
Editorials
Letters
Ideas
Politics
Nation
World
Lifestyle
Food & Dining
Comics
Crossword
Travel
Names
Real Estate
Marijuana
Arts
Books
Movies
Music
Television
Visual Arts
Theater/Dance
Cars
Real Estate
Events
Search site
Today's Paper
Magazine
ePaper
Obituaries
Weather
Comics
Crossword
Events
Manage my Account
Gladiator
Last Seen
Love Letters
STAT: The Readout Loud
All Podcasts
All Newsletters
Metro
Sports
Business
Opinion
Rhode Island
Politics
Education
Lifestyle
Marijuana
Arts
Magazine
Cars
Real Estate
Events
POLITICS
PUBLIC HEALTH
|
EDUCATION
|
TECHNOLOGY IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST
|
SECURING DEMOCRACY
|
CLIMATE CRISIS
|
HISTORY
|
HOUSING
|
DEVELOPMENT
|
INEQUALITY
|
ESSAYS
SCOT LEHIGH
The Great Trumpkin suffers for his people
His fortunes imperiled by the coronavirus, a desperate sovereign turns to alternative remedies.
LETTERS
Mail-in voting and the politics of the coronavirus
President Trump‘s response to this pandemic is predictable: whatever best serves his reelection efforts.
LETTERS
This flag is patriotic, not political
Memorial Day, Flag Day and July 4th will be celebrations when we see lots of flags.
LETTERS
A dispiriting page of news
Page A2 of the May 16 Globe reported a dispiriting picture of the range of corruption of the Trump family reign.
LETTERS
He who cannot be named
After reading through the front section of the May 18 Globe, I suddenly realized — I hadn’t seen a single Trump headline or picture.
LETTERS
What was left unsaid
“[T]he muted international reaction” to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s continuing annexation of West Bank property in the Sunday Snapshot needs further explanation.
MICHAEL A. COHEN
None of us know what comes next. But we can choose a better future
Making the best of the pandemic.
RENÉE GRAHAM
A Memorial Day steeped in death, enveloped in grief
We’ll honor the sacrifice of service members who died in war — and mourn all who were sacrificed by the Trump administration in this pandemic.
LETTERS
Biden: Get busy
I agree with Scott Lehigh and the reader Michael Biales. The Media (all of them) need to start covering Biden.