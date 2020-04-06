fb-pixel

PUBLIC HEALTH

Choosing, using, and losing your health care: A policy first-aid kit

In a four-part weekly series, Globe Opinion offers a baseline assessment of health care as well as prescriptions for fixing the industry.

Editorials

Trump’s team finds new ways to harm our health

Polluters already were enjoying a reduction in enforcement, but the EPA keeps on giving. Lawmakers should keep the pressure on the agency. an hour ago

Editorials

Coronavirus should be a testing ground for telemedicine’s potential

The outbreak has increased access for virtual medical services under new, relaxed rules. Let’s learn from it. 2 hours ago

Ideas

The coronavirus epidemic, like those before it, will alter the course of history in ways we can’t imagine

As an archaeologist, I know that events we can’t control shape the future in ways we can’t imagine, for better and for worse, 58 minutes ago

Opinion

Paul Farmer: We know how to confront the coronavirus pandemic — expert mercy

Expert mercy stems from an alchemy that mixes compassionate fellow feeling with interventions that save the sick and slow down spread. an hour ago

Opinion

Tufts is prepared to house patients during the coronavirus outbreak, other colleges and universities should too

Colleges and universities must take a leadership role in relieving the unprecedented stress of the coronavirus on our health care system. 53 minutes ago