The fall is going to be better than spring, but that's a low bar to clear. 1 hour ago
Massachusetts’ largest teachers union issued a statement rejecting the guidance from the state. 1 hour ago
Teachers and staff in school districts planning remote instruction this fall are expected to return to school buildings and conduct distance learning from empty classrooms, according to guidelines released Friday by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. 17 minutes ago
The decision was met with relief, anger, criticism, and praise by parents, reflecting the wide range of different and sometimes conflicting feelings about how and whether to open classrooms in a city where some neighborhoods are still struggling to contain coronavirus outbreaks. 58 minutes ago
Boston students will start school remotely this year, officials announced Friday, with the first students not returning to the classroom until October. 1 hour ago
The newly announced plan calls for all BPS students to begin remote learning classes on Sept. 21. Then, depending on the course of the pandemic, some students may begin returning to classrooms in a phased plan running October through mid-November. 1 hour ago
All students in Cambridge will start the academic year remotely, Cambridge officials announced this week, delaying an earlier plan to allow some students to opt-in to in-person learning as early as Sept. 21. 1 hour ago
Governor Charlie Baker’s administration announced Thursday that the state will provide Massachusetts school districts with rapid mobile coronavirus testing units this fall if they meet certain criteria. 1 hour ago